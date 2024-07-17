Phoenix Rising soars at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

The Central Florida family-coaster market is heating up with its newest entrant: Phoenix Rising at Busch Gardens Tampa, which officially opens July 21. Featuring a minimum height requirement of 42 inches, more than 1,800 feet of track, and a maximum height of 80 feet, Phoenix Rising joins the ranks of Epcot's Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and SeaWorld's Penguin Trek in providing an option for "rising" rollercoaster fans.

But it would be a mistake to discount Phoenix Rising as a toned-down version of its sibling rides at Busch Gardens. This is a Bolliger & Mabillard coaster constructed for the whole family to enjoy. Adults and kids alike will be thrilled to experience a ride that pushes the limits of what a family coaster can be.

Prior to the ride’s main entrance, guests will encounter banners displaying four types of phoenixes, representing different biomes.

Numerous phoenix artefacts and tchotchkes are then showcased after entering the marquee.

The train for this inverted coaster seats two passengers per row with a total of 10 rows. The seats are equipped with lap bar restraints (similar to Universal Orlando’s Jurassic World VelociCoaster and SeaWorld's Penguin Trek) and handle bars on the side. The seats were deceptively breathable for their design, and I found the restraints to be one of the most comfortable coaster lap bars.

While guests are secured, a screen to the right displays an animated phoenix which flies around before the coaster springs into movement. The animated phoenix is different each time and matches with the different colors from the banners in the queue.

Once in motion the coaster ascends the lift hill before plummeting down a twisty drop. After a series of additional twists and turns, the ride sharply swings right for several beats then swings left for another few beats before coming back to dispatch. Additionally, there are on-ride speakers where you can hear the phoenix flap its wings during the lift hill and a soaring orchestration that makes an already pleasant ride experience even more enjoyable.

Despite not having inversions, Phoenix Rising dishes out the thrills as if it does. I was constantly surprised at what the ride was able to accomplish while still maintaining its family coaster branding. The end twists are the big crescendo, sure to put a smile (or a scream) on every member of the family. I personally didn’t get any airtime, but was still left ecstatic on the gliding sensations provided by the coaster.

The biggest unknown at this point is how the ride will perform operationally. Phoenix Rising only has one train that seats 20 total riders. While that’s similar to Tigris (which has one train while seating 18 total riders), Tigris has a height requirement of 54 inches, meaning more guests will be able to experience Phoenix Rising, potentially resulting in longer lines. The ride’s footprint is also small, and longer queues may need to spill out into the rest of the park. Hopefully Busch Gardens' operations team can rise to the occasion when the ride officially opens.

Phoenix Rising is a fantastic addition to Busch Gardens Tampa that is sure to unite current and next-generation coaster enthusiasts by delivering fun and thrills in a pleasant ride experience. By bridging the gap from kiddie coasters to rides with stricter height requirements like Tigris and Sheikra, Busch Gardens Tampa is firmly planting its flag as a family destination for thrillseekers of all ages.

