How can fans save their favorite Disney attraction?

Walt Disney World has announced several new attractions that will be coming to the resort's theme parks in the next few years. But some of those new rides will come at the expense of existing attractions.

Disney has confirmed that it will be closing Tom Sawyer Island and the Liberty Belle Riverboat in Magic Kingdom. [Walt Disney World will trade its rivers for more mountains] And based upon concept art and rumors, many Disney fans are concerned that Muppet*Vision 3D at Disney's Hollywood Studios might also be marked for elimination.

Some Muppet fans are trying to rally public support to save the Walt Disney World show, which is the last remaining installation of one of the late Jim Henson's final projects. A Disney California Adventure installation of the show closed in 2014 and its theater now shows Mickey's Philharmagic.

This raises the question, how can fans save their favorite Disney attractions from being closed?

If Disney has announced a replacement, it's too late to save a targeted attraction. The time for fans to save their favorite Disney rides and shows lies much earlier in the new attraction development process, when Disney managers and Imagineers are talking about what attractions need a refresh or replacement.

That's when fan support for a specific ride or show must be so great that the possibility of closing it never seriously occurs to anyone with the power to make that happen. So how can fans express their support for the attractions they want to stay open?

First, go on those attractions as often as possible. Rider counts are the first metric in determining an attraction's fate. If Disney does not see continued demand for an attraction, that - more than anything else - puts it in the danger zone.

Second, buy the merch. The enduring popularity of Cars merchandise has helped make the case for new Cars attractions at Disney theme parks, such as the two that will be replacing the Rivers of America attractions at Walt Disney World. Merchandise sales - both for the specific attraction and also for its associated IP - also provide metrics that Disney considers when evaluating the ongoing appeal of an attraction.

What if Disney does not sell merch for your beloved ride or show? That's a danger sign right there. So counter it by making your own, fan-made merch for the attraction. Yes, Disney has a well-earned reputation for its lawyers zealous defense of the company's IP. But respectful fan tributes tend not to attract the company's legal wrath.

If you choose to sell your fan creations, however, and that does capture the attention of Disney, well, that could be a good thing if you have helped make a case for Disney to start making its own merchandise with that theme. Just obey the cease-and-desist letter and know that you have made your point.

Third, be vocal about your love online and in social media. Disney watches what fans are saying. Websites and social media accounts honoring a specific attraction make a case when they draw large followings. So follow accounts themed to attractions that you like, especially if you feel like they are under-appreciated at Disney HQ.

I do not know where Disney is planning to build the Monsters, Inc. Monstropolis land that Billy Crystal announced for Disney's Hollywood Studios at D23 in Anaheim earlier this month. [What's coming next to Disneyland, Disney World, and more] Some observers believe the ride will replace Muppets Courtyard, while others have tipped it for the Star Wars Launch Bay site, across the park. If it is going onto the Muppets site, nothing that anyone says or does now can stay the 3D show's demise. Disney will have spent too much money on its Monstropolis plans by now to make that change.

But if Monsters, Inc. is going into Launch Bay, public support for the Muppets show now might help protect it against elimination in the future.

The case for the Muppets feels more intense because it is the last installation of that show. Tom Sawyer Island and the Rivers of America endure at Disneyland and at Tokyo Disneyland in Japan, which for years has been the best installation of TSI, anyway. So fans who miss those attractions at Walt Disney World will continue to have an opportunity to visit them elsewhere.

Ultimately, Disney makes changes to appeal to its fans and the public, not to alienate them. When managers and Imagineers chose to close an attraction, it's because the data they have at hand suggest that an alternative would make better business sense for the company than keeping the attraction open. A last-minute fan campaign won't change that business case.

But ongoing support for existing attractions does push the data. Do not wait until it's too late to get with other fans and show your love for the rides and shows that you want to see continue at Disney.

