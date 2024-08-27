Hersheypark plans record-setting swing ride

The world's tallest Screamin' Swing ride is coming to Hersheypark next year.

The Pennsylvania theme park announced today that it will open Twizzlers Twisted Gravity next summer. The S&S Screamin' Swing will send riders 137 feet in the air, to a top speed of 68 miles per hour.



Concept art courtesy Hersheypark

The 137-foot max height beats by two feet the current record for a Screamin' Swing, now held by Serengeti Flyer at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Tidal Surge at SeaWorld San Antonio.

Guests on Hersheypark's Twizzlers Twisted Gravity will sit in one of four branded zones across two gondolas, featuring the Twizzlers Strawberry, Cherry, Hershey's Chocolate, and Black Licorice-flavored designs.

"We continue to invest in attraction experiences that leverage unique Hershey brands, so we are thrilled to add a Twizzlers-branded Screamin’ Swing to our unmatched ride portfolio next summer," Vice President of Hersheypark & Entertainment Operations Vikki Hultquist said. "Twizzlers Twisted Gravity will provide our guests with the best of both worlds - the ultimate thrills and never-before-seen views of our park's beautiful 121 acres as they soar to a record-breaking height and leave gravity behind."

The ride will have a minimum height of 48 inches and is scheduled to open in summer 2025.

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (1)