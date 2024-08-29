Groot gets ready to take over an iconic Disney ride

Walt Disney Imagineering is sharing a first look at the characters from its new Marvel-themed overlay of It's a Small World.

It's a Small World With Groot debuts January 15, 2025 at Tokyo Disneyland. The overlay will run for a limited time, through June 30 next year.

Why Groot? As the park said, he and "his other Super Hero friends are visiting Earth for vacation."

I mean, if I had a super-human ability to go anywhere on vacation, I would put Tokyo Disney high on my list, so that seems legit to me. Here's that look at some of the Super Hero friends that WDI is creating for the ride.

This will be the first appearance by Marvel characters in a ride at the Tokyo Disney Resort, following the end of Universal Studios Japan's license for Marvel earlier this year.

