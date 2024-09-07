Are you ready for Howl-O-Scream?

Theme Park Insider attended the debut of SeaWorld Orlando's fourth Howl-O-Scream event on Friday night.

Haunted houses

First, we’ll cover the five haunted houses featured this year. Four houses are new this season with one returning. Thankfully, none of the houses are worth a skip. If a house’s theme interests you, it’s worth doing. That being said, some stood out more than others, and here are my rough rankings. Keep in mind that house experiences can differ with every guest depending on scare timing and crowd levels, so your mileage may vary.

D3LER1UM666: You’re here to tour the D3LER1UM666 undersea lab, where the organization studies hostile sea creatures that threaten humanity on the surface. But the captured Sirens have other plans.

D3LER1UM666 is the only returning house this year, but it's easy to see why. From the moment you step through the door, you're greeted by a series of performer interactions that make this house feel less like a traditional haunt and more like a dark ride, complete with a preshow, some stellar effects, and a kaleidoscopic ending.

Do note that D3LER1UM666 could only be accessed directly after completing the Ultimate Gamble house (see below). There isn’t a separate queue.

Farm 51: Sometimes the simplest concepts make the best houses. In this case: aliens invade the heartland. This house utilizes puppetry to great effect and the performers are lively and often hilarious, and the whole production doesn’t take itself too seriously for maximum impact. Plus, this house exits into the Space Gate 3 bar - what’s not to love?

Atlantis Journey Below: This house has a lot to offer as you brave the briny depth of the ancient lost city. There are good scares strewn about with lighting and prop effects that are sure to delight. However, there are also long stretches of walking down the same hallway bedazzled with skulls which quickly gets repetitive. Cut out those sections and the house might be shorter, but it'd be better for it.

Ultimate Gamble: This is a fun theme, where you stroll through an old-timey Vegas-like casino parlor - meanwhile, a sinister force wants to steal a bride and possibly you, too. There are so many things to appreciate about this house: the theming, the performers, and the variety of rooms. A big highlight is when a performer spins a roulette wheel that always manages to land on Doom rather than Luck.

The biggest issue with this house is the continuity. Why is this sinister force seeking a bride? Is it so there can be a Vegas-chapel scene complete with chaplain Elvis? This house is still a blast, but the cohesion in narrative and theming left a little to be desired.

Water's Edge Wellness Center: When you enter Water’s Edge Wellness Center you’ll quickly discover its inhabitants are unwell. Ominous Siren songs hum in the background, while the residents display their group therapy, music therapy, scream therapy, and the like. I wanted to like this house more than I did - it’s a cheeky concept, but at the end of the day it tries too much and becomes muddled, turning into just another generic house, albeit one still worth checking out.

Scare zones

Next up for our coverage of Howl-O-Scream are the seven scare zones, three of which are new for this year. Florida did as Florida does, and the intermittent rain and lightning prevented us from experiencing each scare zone fully, but here are some of our favorites:

Paradise Palms: We found this new scare zone to be the most charming of the bunch, with the deranged occupants of this dilapidated roadside motel still trying to party it up despite their decaying condition. The performer interactions here really helped elevate this zone - one approached after we picked up libations, asking us to refill her drink. The light, tongue-in-cheek roast of Parrothead subculture also helped make this zone our favorite.

Terrors of the Deep: This returning scare zone offers incredible props, theming, and performers. It’s a great precursor to the Atlantis house, and the colors and costumes help this zone stand apart.

Blood Light District: This is a returning scare zone that features a jaunt through a European-inspired red light district brimming with bloodthirsty vampires. The lightning and ambiance are great in this one and a few scares caught us completely off-guard.

And here are the remaining scare zones:

CarnEvil Pier: No Halloween event is complete without killer clowns. This returning scare zone is the largest in the park, containing its own Interactive Bar partway through. There are some great gags and scares packed in here, alongside the chummy carny performers.

Toxic Turmoil: Mutants prowl about this superfund site teeming with chemical waste. The big highlight of this returning zone is the audio design, with the PA speakers oscillating between oldies like "Folsom Prison Blues" and emergency announcements.

Cannibal Harbor: Dock workers go full "Sweeney Todd" in this new scare zone. Be on the lookout for a performer seemingly on break carrying around a tray of food. Just don't look too closely at the meal. Having this zone connected to the Longshoremen Tavern Interactive Bar helps this area feel more complete.

Seeds of the Coven: The witches are unleashed in this new, autumn-core scare zone. The props and scenery are the standout features of this zone, however the weather prevented us from enjoying this one fully.

Shows and specialty bars

Although it seems odd to file both under the same category, many of the bars featured shows and interactions of their own.

Monster Stomp: If there is one activity you absolutely cannot miss during Howl-O-Scream, it’s this. A live production featuring singing, dancing, and guitar shredding, Monster Stop follows Jack the Ripper on his bloodthirsty prowl through Victorian London. The performers all bring their A-game, from the outstanding vocalists to the Stomp-inspired percussionists to the skeleton dancers. Do your inner-theater kid a favor and see this show. Monster Stomp is Howl-O-Scream’s killer app.

Sirens Song: Due to weather constraints we experienced only a one-minute version of this outdoor show, which features Siren performers on elevated scaffolding telling their story. This could be a nice show for those needing relief from the houses, but because this show takes place adjacent to the Tormented bar, we found the area became a crowded chokepoint.

Now onto the five interactive bars. We didn’t encounter shows at all locations, and I’m not sure if these didn’t have performances or if we missed them (there were no posted times for these experiences), but all locations featured bartenders dressed to the theme.

Space Gate 3: Located at the exit of the Farm 51 House, this new bar has a light sci-fi theme. We didn’t see a show at this location, but the Cosmic Elixir (a refreshing margarita) & Poison Apple (a blend of red wine and lime sour) were some of the best drinks we had all evening.

Sacrificial Spirits: This new interactive bar features aerialists, acrobatic performers, and a singer for patrons to enjoy alongside their drinks. The show has an intimate feel due to the venue, but the production value and performances are still top-notch. This one’s worth checking out!

Tormented: This returning specialty bar features a fun photo op. There are dancers that perform around some of the props during certain times as well. This is located adjacent to the Sirens Song show, so this area can get rather crowded.

Longshoremen Tavern: Situated next to the Cannibal Harbor scare zone, Longshoremen Tavern features the titular performers doing fantastic improv and interacting with guests. I managed to snap a pic of the different activities that were scheduled, and there were performers mingling with guests every time we walked past. This is a great location for someone who needs a break from the Haunted Houses or for the person who wants to grab a drink and catch part of the game on one of the TVs.

CarnEvil Curiosities: Probably the bar with the best costumes and scenic designs, CarnEvil Curiosities is situated inside the CarnEvil Pier scare zone. We didn’t encounter any shows or performances, and the drinks we nabbed were victims of sugar overload, but this bar is still worth swinging past to check out the aesthetic.

Food and drinks

Part of a complete theme park Halloween event in recent years is the themed food. To that end, SeaWorld gave us a sample of some of their food and drink options available at this year’s Howl-O-Scream.

Inside Out Slider: The Inside Out Slider from Mercado De Los Muertos was very flavorful for a theme park burger, thanks to the pesto and pickled onions. All the components mesh well, and you get a variety of textures while eating this. The issue is how you eat this. With two patties and one bun joined with a stake, I found this item hard to eat before giving up and holding it by the burgers.

Monster Munch Mac & Cheese: Available at Carni-Treats (a food booth featuring Cheetos dishes), I found the Monster Munch Mac & Cheese, topped with jalapeno and crushed Flamin' Hot Cheetos, to be a bit overwhelming. My bites were more crushed Cheetos than mac & cheese, so I got hit with an overload of dust and heat. I’m not the world’s biggest mac & cheese fan, but my wife is practically a connoisseur, and she had many more glowing things to say about this dish. Let’s call this one a must-try for mac & cheese fans.

Teriyaki Chicken Hibachi: Located at the Unfortunate food stand, the Teriyaki Chicken Hibachi comes with fried rice and is served in a take-out box. This is your standard quick-service Asian fare, but gets extra points for being easy to eat while walking, thanks to the take-out box packaging.



The three specialty drink samples (left to right): Curse of the Bayou, Raven’s Blood, & Sacrificial Spirits

Specialty Drinks: We also sampled three specialty drinks that are available at different bars located throughout Howl-O-Scream.

The first drink I tried was the Sacrificial Spirits, a coconut rum drink mixed with pineapple, blue raspberry, and more coconut. Like many specialty drinks at Halloween events, all I tasted was sugar with a hint of coconut rum. I’d avoid this one unless you want your tongue coated in sugar.

Next was the Curse of the Bayou, which had a mixture of tequila, pineapple, peach, and orange. The flavor here was light, but I found the drink refreshing, with just the right amount of tequila. This makes for a pleasant, sippable beverage.

Finally, the Raven’s Blood, made with vodka, tequila, pineapple, & cherry was my favorite of the three. Perhaps because this one had a little more booze or because the cherry flavor struck the right balance, this mixed drink was flavorful without being overwhelming.

Beyond the provided samples, we also tried two more food options during the event.

Battered Cajun Cauliflower Bites: These delectable delights can be found at the Jack the Ripper food kiosk. The battered cauliflowers are drizzled with chipotle aioli and ranch, making a creamy pairing of spicy and sweet. This was the best food item we tried, and the portion size is pretty generous.

Skull Pretzel: Don’t let the Instagrammability of this snack trick you. It’s far from a treat. While the pretzel boasts a unique design, we found the flavor, texture, and temperature to be extremely lackluster. Cold, stale, and almost impossible to chew, we gave up on trying to finish it. It’s possible we got a bad batch, but with so many other food options it’s difficult to recommend the Skull Pretzel. This one is definitely a skip.

Howl-O-Scream runs on select nights from now through November 2.

* * *

