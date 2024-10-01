It's a very special Disney birthday today

October 1 is always a big day for theme park fans. That's because it is the birthday of the biggest theme park resort in the world - Walt Disney World.

The Magic Kingdom opened 53 years ago today, on October 1, 1971. Then, 11 years later, Walt Disney World became a multi-gate resort with the October 1, 1982 opening of EPCOT.

While theme park fans celebrate these birthdays today, this October 1 is getting extra birthday attention because it is the 100th birthday of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter. He is the only U.S. president ever to reach a 100th birthday, and not only that.. his birthplace in Plains, Georgia happens to be closer to Walt Disney World than that of any other U.S. president. See, you know I could find a theme park hook to this, right?

Let's do one better. Long-time Theme Park Insider readers might remember that former President Carter appeared in one of my Cast Member Stories from back when I worked at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom: You never know whom you'll meet on a parade route.



Here's Jimmy Carter jogging through Disneyland, too. Photo courtesy Disney

By the way, there's a great documentary about Carter called Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President that I highly recommend to anyone who wants to learn more about the nation's 39th president.

Happy birthday, President Carter... and to Walt Disney World.

