Disney to offer a pricey new express pass to skip its lines

Disney is adding a new option for its Lightning Lanes. Lightning Lane Premier Pass will debut October 23 at Disneyland and October 30 at the Walt Disney World Resort.

So what is Lightning Lane Premier Pass? The TL;DR here is... if you wanted a Disney Lightning Lane option that functioned like Universal Express, here it is. The new Lightning Lane Premier Pass will allow a theme park guest one unscheduled admission to each Lightning Lane in the park, just like Universal's Express Pass allows visitors to those parks one time through the Universal Express entrance for each participating attraction.

Lightning Lane Premier Pass is different than Lightning Lane Multi Pass in that you will not need to use the app to select available return times for each attraction you want to experience. Just show up, tap in, and go. And you do not need to purchase an Individual Lightning Lane to go on the rides that previously only accept those for Lightning Lane access. Again, show up whenever you want, tap in, and go.

At Disneyland, Lightning Lane Premier Pass will be available only for guests with Park Hoppers (such as Magic Key holders), as it will be a Park Hopping product in California. But at Walt Disney World, Lightning Lane Premier Pass will be sold on a park-by-park basis. And in Florida, it will be available only to guests staying at Deluxe resorts or DVC members.

Okay, so what's the catch, you ask? The price. At Disneyland, Lightning Lane Premier Pass will debut at $400 per person per day. (Again, that gets you access at both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure.) At the Walt Disney World Resort, Lightning Lane Premier Pass prices will range from $149 to $449 per person per day, depending upon when you visit and which park you are using it.

For comparison, Universal Orlando's Express Pass costs from $90 to $290 per guest per day. Disney's Lightning Lane Premier Pass also includes unlimited Disney PhotoPass downloads, and there is no comparable service at Universal, so it's not a strict apples-to-apples comparison. But also remember that both services's prices are on top of park admission, which is required to use these services.

You can book Lightning Lane Premier Pass via the Disneyland app up to two days in advance of your Disneyland Resort theme park visit. In Florida, you will be able to book up to seven days in advance, via the My Disney Experience app.

Inventory will be very limited for Lightning Lane Premier Pass, which Disney is offering as a pilot program. A Disneyland representative said that the prices in California will begin to fluctuate by date at the beginning of 2025, after the holiday high season ends.

So who is Lightning Lane Premier Pass for? In short, people with more money than time. If you ever wanted to do a speed run through a Disney theme park, where you were guaranteed to hit everything that was open in the park, this might be the best way to do that.

Think of this as a VIP tour of the park, without hiring the VIP tour guide. While Disney's tour guides have been a long-time choice for this kind of access for groups with money to spend, Lightning Lane Premier Pass works for individuals and families who could not afford $500 per hour and up (seven hour minimum) for a plaid-coat Disneyland guide.

Ultimately, rather than further complicating Disney trip planning, Lightning Lane Premier Pass simplifies it. This this is the easiest-to-understand version of Lightning Lane (or its predecessor, Fastpass) that Disney has yet offered in the United States. Just show and go, one time for each ride. Easy.

That is, if you have the money to pay for it.

