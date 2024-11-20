New 'Luxury Theme Park' set for 2026 debut in Mexico

Let's back up on yesterday's announcement of the new Vekoma double-launch roller coaster that's coming to Mexico and talk about the theme park where it will be located.

Mexico's Grupo Vidanta this week revealed details about its new theme park in Nuevo Vallarta. A reported US$1.3 billion project, VidantaWorld’s BON Luxury Theme Park will offer five new Vekoma attractions, as well as rides from Intamin and Mack Rides, plus a new dinner show from Cirque du Soleil. BON is an acronym for "Beauty of Nature," and the park is schedule to open in 2026.



All concept images courtesy Grupo Vidanta

The park will be located on more than 150 acres at the VidantaWorld resort in Nuevo Vallarta, which includes the recently opened VidantaWorld's BON Park Hotel.

"VidantaWorld's BON Luxury Theme Park is a monumental leap forward in the world of entertainment, redefining what a theme park can be as the world's first all-generations luxury destination," Grupo Vidanta Executive Vice President Iván Chávez said. "With its seamless blend of cutting-edge innovation, abundant natural beauty, and unparalleled luxury, VidantaWorld's BON sets a new global standard for experiential entertainment. Our collaboration with the industry's leading visionaries ensures VidantaWorld's BON will not only captivate guests of all ages but also establish itself as one of the most iconic and transformative destinations in the world."

The Vekoma attractions in the park will be:

Tecuani Beast, Latin America's first double launch coaster

SOL: Speed of Light, a Suspended Family Coaster



SOL: Speed of Light

Izari's Flight, a Sit-Down Family Coaster



Izari's Flight

Ashara: Goddess of Fire, a Switchback Mine Train



Ashara: Goddess of Fire

Beat It, an Interactive Boat Ride



Beat It

From Mack Rides:

Delia's Adventure, an Inverted Powered Coaster



Delia's Adventure

Enchanted River, an outdoor boat ride



Enchanted River

Plus,

Eternity, an indoor boat ride

Splash Canyon, a Twist 'n' Splash

From Intamin:

Floresta Drop, a Parachute Tower

Vista Wheel, a Coaster Wheel

The Intamin rides are now open as part of the park's private preview. That includes two of the park's planned seven themed lands: Adventure Valley and Wonder Bay. Future lands opening in 2026 will be BON Plaza, Fantasy Gardens, Empire of Light, Land of Legends, and the Cirque du Soleil Zone.

The park's Cirque du Soleil production will be LUDÕ (Latin for "I play") and is set to open in November 2025.



Inside the LUDÕ theater

"Housed in a state-of-the-art custom theater featuring a stunning 360-degree aquatic stage, its innovative production integrates water as a central narrative element, captivating audiences with mesmerizing visuals, gravity-defying performances, and an unparalleled gourmet dining experience," Grupo Vidanta said in its press release.

The Netherlands' P&P Projects has worked Grupo Vidanta's in-house design, architecture, and construction teams on the project.

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (1)