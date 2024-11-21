Universal Orlando announces new two-days-free deal

If you are thinking about a visit to the Universal Orlando Resort in the next six months, there's a new ticket deal you might want to jump on right now.

You can get two extra days free when you buy a two-day ticket to the Universal Orlando theme parks. That means that you can get four days at the Universal theme parks for as little as $67 a day.

Tickets are available for one-park-per-day or for Park-to-Park on the same day, which are required to ride the Hogwarts Express that travels between Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure. You also can get a ticket that includes the Volcano Bay water theme park, as well.

These tickets are valid for travel between now and April 30, 2025, when the tickets expire. To see the available tickets and prices, please visit our ticket partner's Universal Orlando theme park tickets page.

Remember that whenever you buy tickets or book vacations through our partners, a small portion of that goes to support Theme Park Insider. So you can support independent media while getting a great deal at the same time.

