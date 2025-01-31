Don't overlook these two choices for a summer theme park vacation

Looking for an alternative to crowded Disney and Universal theme parks in Florida or Southern California this summer?

But what if you don't want to give up the high quality of those parks for your vacation? Well, we have a couple of family-friendly choices for you.

As we continue our 2025 updates to our theme park visitors guides, I would like to draw your attention to the top two Herschend theme parks: Dollywood and Silver Dollar City.

Theme Park Insider offers one-page visitors guides to four dozen popular theme parks around the world. These guides include our reviews and rankings of top attractions, on-ride videos, and practical advice for getting the most from each visit.

These Herschend Family Entertainment parks are some of my favorites in the United States - perhaps the best in the country beyond Disney and Universal. And, if you catch me in the right mood, I might even argue that Silver Dollar City and Dollywood are better than some of the Disney and Universal parks, too.

To continue the comparison, think of Silver Dollar City as Disneyland, compared to Dollywood's Walt Disney World. Silver Dollar City is the older, smaller, original park, located to the west and north of the other. Meanwhile, Dollywood is larger and newer, located to the south and the east.

And fans of either will argue that their favorite is better than the other one, too. But I won't dive into that argument here. (That's for y'all in the comments.)

Both parks offer top-rated roller coasters, outstanding family-friendly shows and live music, a variety of carnival rides, handcrafted items for sale, welcoming customer service, and delicious food. Especially the cinnamon bread. And it's all in a relaxing mountain setting.

If you would like to learn more about these parks, please visit our newly updated Visitors Guide to Silver Dollar City and Visitors Guide to Dollywood.

