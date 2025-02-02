Here are the 2025 opening dates for America's top theme parks
February 2, 2025, 4:46 PM ·
Planning a theme park visit in 2025? Here are the opening dates this year for the top theme and amusement parks around the United States.
Follow the links below for our updated visitors guides to each park, including our reviews and rankings of top attractions, on-ride videos, and practical advice for getting the most from each visit.
The following U.S. theme parks are open every day of the year, weather permitting:
Knott's Berry Farm is open every day except Christmas.
The following parks are open throughout the year, though they close on select weekdays in the winter:
The following parks also are open on weekends and select weekdays throughout the year, as well as full time in the summer and holidays:
- Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Daily operation for the summer begins May 15
- Six Flags Fiesta Texas: Daily operation for the summer begins May 15
- Six Flags Magic Mountain: Daily operation for the summer begins May 16
- Six Flags Over Texas: Daily operation for the summer begins May 22
- SeaWorld San Antonio: Daily operation for the summer begins May 22
- Six Flags Discovery Kingdom: Daily operation for the summer begins May 23
Here are the 2025 opening dates for North America's seasonal theme and amusement parks:
- Silver Dollar City: March 13
- Dollywood: March 14
- Carowinds: March 15. Daily operation starts May 23
- Six Flags Over Georgia: March 15. Daily operation starts May 23
- Six Flags Great Adventure: March 29. Daily operation starts May 22
- Kings Dominion: March 29. Daily operation starts May 23
- Hersheypark: April 5. Daily operation starts May 22
- Six Flags St. Louis: April 5. Daily operation starts May 23
- California's Great America: April 5. Daily operation starts June 6
- Legoland New York: April 10. Daily operation starts May 23
- Kennywood: April 12. Daily operation starts May 23
- Six Flags Great America: April 18. Daily operation starts May 20
- Kings Island: April 19. Daily operation starts May 14
- Cedar Point: May 3. Daily operation starts May 15
- Holiday World & Splashin' Safari: May 3. Daily operation starts May 23
- Worlds of Fun: May 3. Daily operation starts May 23
- Canada's Wonderland: May 8. Daily operation starts May 15
- Valleyfair: May 16
- Six Flags Darien Lake: May 16. Daily operation starts June 25
- Michigan's Adventure: May 23
Keep in touch and support the site
To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.
And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park tickets, please follow the ticket icon links on our Theme Park visitors guides.
Replies (1)
SFMM is open more than the weekends in the offseason.