Here are the 2025 opening dates for America's top theme parks

Planning a theme park visit in 2025? Here are the opening dates this year for the top theme and amusement parks around the United States.

Follow the links below for our updated visitors guides to each park, including our reviews and rankings of top attractions, on-ride videos, and practical advice for getting the most from each visit.

The following U.S. theme parks are open every day of the year, weather permitting:

Knott's Berry Farm is open every day except Christmas.

The following parks are open throughout the year, though they close on select weekdays in the winter:

Legoland California: Daily operation resumes February 27

The following parks also are open on weekends and select weekdays throughout the year, as well as full time in the summer and holidays:

Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Daily operation for the summer begins May 15

Six Flags Fiesta Texas : Daily operation for the summer begins May 15

: Daily operation for the summer begins May 15 Six Flags Magic Mountain: Daily operation for the summer begins May 16

Six Flags Over Texas : Daily operation for the summer begins May 22

: Daily operation for the summer begins May 22 SeaWorld San Antonio : Daily operation for the summer begins May 22

: Daily operation for the summer begins May 22 Six Flags Discovery Kingdom: Daily operation for the summer begins May 23

Here are the 2025 opening dates for North America's seasonal theme and amusement parks:

Silver Dollar City: March 13

Dollywood: March 14

Carowinds : March 15. Daily operation starts May 23

: March 15. Daily operation starts May 23 Six Flags Over Georgia : March 15. Daily operation starts May 23

: March 15. Daily operation starts May 23 Six Flags Great Adventure: March 29. Daily operation starts May 22

Kings Dominion : March 29. Daily operation starts May 23

: March 29. Daily operation starts May 23 Hersheypark: April 5. Daily operation starts May 22

Six Flags St. Louis : April 5. Daily operation starts May 23

: April 5. Daily operation starts May 23 California's Great America : April 5. Daily operation starts June 6

: April 5. Daily operation starts June 6 Legoland New York : April 10. Daily operation starts May 23

: April 10. Daily operation starts May 23 Kennywood : April 12. Daily operation starts May 23

: April 12. Daily operation starts May 23 Six Flags Great America : April 18. Daily operation starts May 20

: April 18. Daily operation starts May 20 Kings Island: April 19. Daily operation starts May 14

Cedar Point: May 3. Daily operation starts May 15

Holiday World & Splashin' Safari: May 3. Daily operation starts May 23

Worlds of Fun : May 3. Daily operation starts May 23

: May 3. Daily operation starts May 23 Canada's Wonderland : May 8. Daily operation starts May 15

: May 8. Daily operation starts May 15 Valleyfair : May 16

: May 16 Six Flags Darien Lake : May 16. Daily operation starts June 25

: May 16. Daily operation starts June 25 Michigan's Adventure: May 23

