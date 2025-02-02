Robert Niles
Editor
Robert Niles

Here are the 2025 opening dates for America's top theme parks

February 2, 2025, 4:46 PM · Planning a theme park visit in 2025? Here are the opening dates this year for the top theme and amusement parks around the United States.

Follow the links below for our updated visitors guides to each park, including our reviews and rankings of top attractions, on-ride videos, and practical advice for getting the most from each visit.

The following U.S. theme parks are open every day of the year, weather permitting:

Knott's Berry Farm is open every day except Christmas.

The following parks are open throughout the year, though they close on select weekdays in the winter:

The following parks also are open on weekends and select weekdays throughout the year, as well as full time in the summer and holidays:

Here are the 2025 opening dates for North America's seasonal theme and amusement parks:

Replies (1)

MWM83
MWM83
February 2, 2025 at 6:43 PM

SFMM is open more than the weekends in the offseason.

