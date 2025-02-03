Walt Disney World looks to debug its Animal Kingdom

Walt Disney World has confirmed the closing date for another attraction.

Guests will get their last chance to see the It's Tough to Be a Bug! show at Disney's Animal Kingdom on March 16. Disney confirmed today on its website that the 4D movie will be closing March 17.

It's Tough to Be a Bug! is one of a dwindling number of opening-day attractions at Animal Kingdom, which debuted on April 22, 1998. It is going away to clear space for the new Zootopia: Better Zoogether! show that will take over the Tree of Life Theater late this year.

A second installation of It's Tough to Be a Bug! closed in 2018 at Disney California Adventure. The Disneyland Resort later used that show building for the WEB Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure ride in the new Avengers Campus land.

That land replaced A Bug's Land at the California park, which was a kiddie land also themed to the Disney and Pixar film "A Bug's Life." With the closing of the Animal Kingdom show, Pixar's second feature film no longer will have an attraction specifically dedicated to it in any Disney theme park.

Replies (2)