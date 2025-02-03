Disneyland adds new Pixar-themed golf course

Golfing is back at the Disneyland Resort, for a limited time.

And on a very limited course.

Disneyland is welcoming a new Pixar Putt miniature golf course to the resort, starting Friday. The 18-hole golf course is a limited-time pop-up experience from Bailey St. Entertainment and TEG Life Like Touring.

Pixar Putt is inspired by the stories, characters, and icons from Disney and Pixar films including Toy Story, The Incredibles, Monsters, Inc., Elemental, Finding Nemo, Coco, A Bug's Life, Wall-E, and Inside Out and Inside Out 2. (You might have seen a preview of this golf experience at the D23 event in Anaheim last summer.)

Prices start at $25 per round for Magic Key holders and $28-33 for the public. The course is located at the Pixar Place Hotel at the Disneyland Resort. Advance reservations are recommended and available via www.pixarputt.com. The course will be open daily through June 1, with tee times from 10am to 8:30pm.

This is not the first time that Disneyland has offered golf - in whatever form - on site at the resort. For years, the Disneyland Hotel offered an 18-hole par-3 golf course as well as an 18-hole miniature golf course. You can read up on those at the excellent Yesterland website.

Planning a Disney visit?

Local residents can get a three-day Disneyland theme park ticket for as low at $65 a day with discounts available through our ticket partner: Disneyland tickets.

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)