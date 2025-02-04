Disney announces new river cruises through France

Did you know that sailing with the Disney Cruise Line is not the only way to take a Disney cruise vacation?

Adventures by Disney today announced a new European river cruise itinerary. Bookings will open next week for the five Rhône River cruises in 2026. Four of the departures will be open to families, while one will be adults only.

The cruises will depart from Lyon, France and sail on AmaWaterways' AmaKristina for seven nights through the Provence region, calling at Lyon, Tournon, Viviers, Avignon, and Arles.

Disney's trained Adventure Guides will lead each sailing, which will include options for several excursions, such as biking, kayaking, wine tastings, food tours, and painting classes, as well as historical tours.

If you are interested in learning more about this or other Adventures by Disney itineraries, please contact our travel agent for a free, no-obligation vacation quote.

To keep up to date with more Disney and themed entertainment news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (3)