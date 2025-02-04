More Butterbeer tastes on the way for Harry Potter fans

Butterbeer fans are about to get a bunch of new ways to enjoy the flavor of the Wizarding World.

First appearing in real life at Universal Orlando's The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in 2010, Butterbeer has grown into a global product class for Universal Studios' theme parks and Warner Bros. Discovery.

Starting next month, those companies will kick off 2025's Butterbeer Season with a variety of new Butterbeer-flavored treats and product offerings. And several items will be available in groceries in the United States, so you won't have to travel to a Universal theme park or Warner Bros. store or studio tour to enjoy them.

In stores, Harry Potter fans will be able to buy Goldfish Butterbeer Flavored Grahams, Keebler Harry Potter Butterbeer Fudges Stripes Cookies, Hershey's Harry Potter Butterbeer Kisses, and SkinnyPop Butterbeer Flavored Kettle Popcorn, starting March 1.



Graphic by Theme Park Insider from images from Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products

(If you are curious - like I always am - about what actually goes into Butterbeer, the SkinnyPop's listed ingredients are: Popcorn, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Brown Sugar, Rice Flour, Salt, Molasses, Carmelized Sugar, Natural Flavor, Ginger, Cinnamon, Turmeric Extract [Color].)

Fans in China will be getting Harry Potter Butterbeer Flavor Pocky from Gilco as well as Butterbeer-themed home fragrances and products including candles, perfume, cups, notebooks, stickers, keychains, and more, from Miniso.

Other merchandise will include Butterbeer-themed train cars and Butterbeer-scented train smoke fluid from Lionel in the U.S. and Canada, and new Butterbeer themes for the W Capsule collection of bags and totes from Piagui at department stores in Mexico. Worldwide, Running Press will be offering a Harry Potter Butterbeer Mini Mug Set, with a 3-1/2 inch Butterbeer glass mug, 48-page guide book on Butterbeer, and a Harry Potter-themed coaster. And online only, Orly will be selling Butterbeer-scented nailcare products via its website and Ulta.com.

At Warner Bros. locations, Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter will be offering Butterbeer scones, Butterbeer filled doughnuts, and a special Butterbeer cookie for the season. Harry Potter New York will be offering new Butterbeer cookies, sundaes, and an ice-cream topping. Warner Bros. Discovery also will be sending a Butterbeer Truck to visit multiple cities across the United States, with free Butterbeer and photo ops. (Follow @HarryPotter on social media for dates and locations.)

Butterbeer Season starts March 1 and continues through May 31 this year. On the Universal side of this, Universal Orlando, Universal Studios Hollywood, and Universal Beijing also will be celebrating Butterbeer Season this spring, with details on their new offerings to come.

