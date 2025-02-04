Slice House pizza is coming to Universal CityWalk

Following the recent closures of several locations at Universal Studios Hollywood's CityWalk, we now have word of a new location on the way.

Slice House by Tony Gemignani will be opening on Universal CityWalk Hollywood this summer. The pizza restaurant serves New York, Sicilian, Grandma, and Detroit style pizzas by the slice or as a whole pie.

"Universal CityWalk is a monumental location for Slice House. To have a restaurant that serves my craft pizza in the heart of one of Southern California's most popular and exciting entertainment landmarks is a dream come true," Founder Tony Gemignani said. The Universal location will be franchised and operated by Vinny Margott.

CityWalk in California has been without a fast-casual pizza location since Blaze Pizza closed to make way for an expansion of the neighboring Starbucks Coffee next door. Pizza is on the menu at the table service Vivo Italian Kitchen and Buca di Beppo at CityWalk.

