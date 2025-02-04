Cedar Point installs tilting track for its new coaster

Cedar Point has installed the tilt track for its newest roller coaster.

Now sitting 160 feet in the air, the tilt track is the unique element of Cedar Point's Siren's Curse roller coaster. It's one of two Vekoma Tilt Coasters now under construction to debut in 2025, joining Circuit Breaker at Texas' COTAland.

Workers this morning hauled the 45-ton, 61-foot-long section of track into place. Once operational, the tilt track will rotate 90 degrees before releasing passengers into the rest of the 2,966-foot-long ride.

For a glimpse at what that experience will be like, here is the Siren's Curse POV that Cedar point released last week.

