New parade, show to highlight Disney park's 20th anniversary

Hong Kong Disneyland celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2025. To honor the milestone, Disney this morning announced the park's The Most Magical Party of All, a year-long celebration starting this summer.

The event will feature a 20th anniversary edition of Momentous as well as a new castle stage show with Mickey, Duffy, Disney Princesses and other friends.



New castle stage show. Concept art courtesy Disney

For the first time since Paint the Night closed for the pandemic, Hong Kong Disneyland will be getting a full-length parade, too. Friendtastic! Parade will be the largest parade in Hong Kong Disneyland's history, featuring 11 floats for 11 different groups of Disney friends.



Friendtastic! Parade

Opening dates for the celebration will be announced later. For all the other information you need to plan a trip to the park, please see our Visitors Guide to Hong Kong Disneyland.

