Disney's international parks show strong financial growth

Disney's theme park segment saw a strong start to the company's 2025 fiscal year, led by the international parks. Disney this morning reported its corporate earnings for the three months ending December 28, 2024.

The company's Experiences segment - which includes the theme parks and Disney Cruise Line - saw a 3% increase in revenue, to $9.415 billion. Operating income ticked up slightly, by $0.5 million, to $3.110 billion.

The international parks carried the segment during the quarter, with higher attendance and per capita guest spending pushing their operating income up 28%. Attendance was down at Walt Disney World, however, due to the two hurricanes, including one that closed the resort for a day and saw the cancellation of a Disney Cruise Line sailing. Disney also reported higher costs in the segment due to the Disney Cruise Line's expansion, which saw the Disney Treasure launch in December.

"Domestic Parks & Experiences operating income declined 5%, reflecting a 9 percentage-point adverse impact to year-over-year growth due to the hurricanes and cruise pre-opening expenses," Disney said in its earnings report.

Nevertheless, Disney said that it anticipates 6% to 8% operating income growth for the Experiences segment in its 2025 fiscal year, which runs through the end of September. During that time, Disneyland will kick off its 70th anniversary celebration in May, and Hong Kong Disneyland will open its 20th anniversary party this summer. And, oh yeah, Universal is opening a new theme park in Orlando, too.

"Our Ql results for our Experiences segment demonstrated Disney's strong and enduring appeal in family travel," Disney CEO Bob Iger said. "We continue work on a robust slate of new projects as we bring our most popular IP to life in innovative ways and execute against a carefully designed and planned investment strategy. We also remain deliberate about pricing and the guest experience, and are focused on providing guests great value with a vast array of options to visit our theme parks."

Planning a Disney visit?

For assistance in planning a Disney vacation, please contact our travel agent for a free, no-obligation vacation quote.

For ticket deals, as well as our reader rankings and advice on visiting Disney and other top theme parks around the world, please visit our Theme Park visitors guides.

Finally, to keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (5)