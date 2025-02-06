Alaska is getting some Disney Magic next year

The Disney Magic is headed to Alaska for the first time next year.

Disney Cruise Line announced its 2026 summer itineraries today. Leading the line-up is the move of the Disney Magic to the Pacific for the season. Disney previously announced a 14-day Panama Canal crossing for the Magic in April 2026. Now we know that the ship will be continuing up the Pacific Coast to Vancouver immediately upon arriving in San Diego.

Disney Magic will join Disney Wonder in sailing seven-night voyages from Vancouver starting in May 2026. Highlights on the itineraries will include combinations of Ketchikan, Skagway, Juneau, Icy Strait Point, and the Dawes Glacier at Stikine Icecap.

Alaska was the first destination where I cruised, and I definitely recommend it. Alaska cruises are very different experiences from Bahamian and Caribbean itineraries. Even though it is summer, you won't be swimming or sunbathing. It's all about the sight-seeing in Alaska. Book a Verandah and bring binoculars. You can see amazing wildlife from your cabin balcony, including sea otters and whales.



And, yeah, you can see plenty of these guys on a Disney Cruise to Alaska as well. Photo courtesy Disney

While Disney's original ships are serving the west coast, three of Disney's four newest ships will be sailing from Florida during the season. In the Wish class, the Disney Wish will be sailing three- and four-night itineraries from Port Canaveral, while Disney Treasure sails seven-night sailings. The new Disney Destiny, which launches this November, will sail four- and five-night cruises from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale.

That leaves the Disney Fantasy and Disney Dream. The Fantasy also will be sailing from Port Canaveral, with four- and five-night itineraries to The Bahamas, as well as a 10-night cruise to the Southern Caribbean. But Disney Dream is heading back to Europe for the season.

Disney Dream will embark on a 14-night crossing from Port Everglades to Barcelona on May 2-16, 2026. Stops will include Ponta Delgada in the Azores, Cádiz in Portugal, and Málaga and Cartagena in Spain, before arriving in Barcelona. Disney is adding a new destination that summer, with calls at Cagliari on Sardinia in Italy. During the season, Disney Dream will sail from Civitavecchia in Rome and Southhampton in the United Kingdom as well as Barcelona.

Finally, the new Disney Adventure - which launches this December - will continue sailing its three- and four-night itineraries from the Marina Bay Cruise Centre in Singapore.

Help with booking a Disney Cruise

Bookings for all these itineraries will start opening to Castaway Club members next Monday, February 10. The sailings will open to the public one week later, on February 17. But you do not have to wait until then for help in booking these or any other Disney Cruises.

