First look at Universal Epic Universe's Super Bowl ad

Universal Orlando Resort will be promoting its new theme park with an ad during this Sunday's Super Bowl NFL championship game.

The 30-second spot is set to air just before the trophy presentation after the game.

Universal Epic Universe is an all-new theme park that will open May 22 on the new south campus of the Universal Orlando Resort, near the Orange County Convention Center. The park will feature lands themed to Universal's classic monsters such as Dracula and Wolf Man, How to Train Your Dragon, an all-new Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and Super Nintendo World.

For a complete line-up of all the attractions fans can experience in the new park, please see our Visitors Guide to Universal Epic Universe, which includes links to discounted advance tickets as well as free, no-obligation vacation quotes.

