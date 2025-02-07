Is Luke Skywalker going to Disneyland?

Luke Skywalker is coming to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge?

That seemed to be the message that Disney shared earlier today via social media. In a video post, Disney Parks showed a black-cloaked character walking toward the Millennium Falcon in its Star Wars land, soon joined by R2-D2.



Image from @DisneyParks

The figure looked very much like a Mandalorian-era Luke Skywalker, who - like many other original trilogy characters - has not had a live presence in Galaxy's Edge before now.

The Disney Parks post teased another announcement on Monday, February 10, hash-tagged with Season of the Force, the Star Wars celebration that is returning to Disneyland in Anaheim from March 28 through May 11. Put the two together, and one might reasonably assume that Luke will be appearing at the park, likely in Galaxy's Edge, during the event.

So why hasn't Luke appeared in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge before now? Timing.

Walt Disney Imagineering set Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge in and around the Black Spire Outpost on the planet Batuu, both of which were original creations for the land. But WDI also set Galaxy's Edge at a specific time as well as a specific place. That time is during the sequel trilogy, when the Resistance is at war with the First Order.

As anyone who has seen the sequel trilogy can attest, Luke is MIA for the first of those films and never leaves the planet Ahch-To during the second. (And for the third? Well, thankfully, Luke was not alive to endure what I will argue was not only the worst Star Wars movie, but also the worst big-budget, major-studio film ever made.)

That said, Luke did enjoy a fan-favorite scene in the post-original-trilogy Disney+ series, The Mandalorian, so if you're willing to fudge the Galaxy's Edge timeline a little, you could get Luke there. Or, at least, maybe a youthful Force projection of him.

I hope that Disney provides some canonic explanation for Luke's presence at Black Spire Outpost. Disney could just dump its temporal discipline with the land and open it to all Star Wars characters from all times. But that would undercut Imagineers' original intent that what happens in the land is canon - that you really have been on the Millennium Falcon, and that you really did aid the Resistance in fighting the First Order. And that your "Star Wars adventure" in the land was real. (At least, within the Star Wars universe.)

Opening a multiverse within Star Wars would send that franchise down the shaky path that has undermined Marvel in recent years (IMHO). But if most fans do not care about WDI's attempt at role-playing authenticity - and instead just want to see more Star Wars in Disney's Star Wars land - well, maybe it's better for Disney to change strategy and go for another form of fan service. Perhaps this will be the start?

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

For ticket deals, as well as our reader rankings and advice on visiting Disneyland and other top theme parks around the world, please visit our Theme Park visitors guides.

Replies (1)