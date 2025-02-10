Disneyland gets ready to celebrate Skywalker season

Luke Skywalker and a new projection show will highlight the return of Season of the Force at Disneyland next month.

Disneyland's Star Wars-themed celebration starts March 28 and continues through May 11 this spring. As teased last week, Luke Skywalker will make his debut in the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge land for the event this year. Disney provided no additional details about that addition, so - for now - it's up to you to imagine how and why Luke has made his way to Batuu during the Galaxy's Edge timeline.

The other big new debut during this year's Season of the Force will be a new projection show in Galaxy's Edge. Shadows of Memory: A Skywalker Saga will play nightly on the spires around the Millennium Falcon. The show will continue past the end of Season of the Force on May 11, Disneyland said.







Shadows of Memory: A Skywalker Saga. Concept art courtesy Disneyland

The new projection show joins the ongoing Fire of the Rising Moons as nighttime entertainment in Galaxy's Edge. Fire of the Rising Moons is the special Star Wars soundtrack that plays throughout the land to accompany Disneyland's fireworks show on nights that the fireworks run.

Across the park in Tomorrowland, the Hyperspace Mountain overlay on Space Mountain returns for Season of the Force. Disney also will be offering new Star Wars-inspired food and drink items for the celebration. Full menus are still to come, but Disneyland did today announce a new non-alcoholic Pi-Co Punch that's coming to Tomorrowland's Galactic Grill. That will have pineapple juice, coconut milk and lime juice, garnished with pineapple chunks and lotus root.

