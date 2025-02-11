First look at the food of Universal's Epic Universe

Universal Orlando's new Universal Epic Universe theme park opens in 101 days. To help fans imagine what a day in the new park might feel like, Universal today announced some of the more than 100 new eats and drinks that you will find in Epic Universe.

We will start in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic, where Universal will offer yet another form of Butterbeer. This time, it's a Butterbeer crepe, in keeping with the Parisian theme of the new land.



Bièraubeurre Crepe. All photos courtesy Universal Orlando

Served in the land's Café L’air De La Sirène, the Bièraubeurre Crepe will include shortbread cookie butter, Bavarian cream, Butterbeer cream, strawberries, Butterbeer drizzle, and a Butterbeer shortbread cookie.

On the breakfast menu will be Quiche Lorraine, gilded with a mornay sauce, and for lunch and dinner, Poulet à la Provençal (roast half chicken), and Baguette de Dinde, with sliced cracked black pepper turkey, arugula, apples, and Brie, with mustard butter and apple butter.



Baguette de Dinde

A second restaurant, Le Gobelet Noir, will serve a vegan Lentil Stew as well as an Alchemist's Platter, which includes smoked sausage, potato and cheese pierogies, pickled eggs, marinated beets, caramelized onions, and a warm pretzel served with German mustard and cheese fondue.



Alchemist's Platter

A Dark Universe of food

In a land themed to Universal's classic monsters such as the Wolf Man, Frankenstein's monster, and Dracula, Dark Universe's table service restaurant will Das Stakehaus. Bird on a Stake (grilled dry rubbed chicken tenderloin) will be one of the signature entrees here, along with Fish on a Stake (blackened salmon steak), and Bits and Pieces (seared and glazed wild mushroom brisket meatloaf).



Bird on a Stake, with roasted root vegetables and charred green onion mashed potatoes

Das Stakehaus also will serve a "Blood" Orange Chicken Sandwich, on a black bun with pickles and slaw, served with fries.



Blood Orange Chicken Sandwich

Also on the menu: Our Favorite Vegan Familiar's Stuffed Cabbage, with Impossible meat substitute wrapped in cabbage leaves and served under a bell pepper tomato sauce, with beet bucatini.

How to feed your dragon?

In the How to Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk land, Mead Hall will serve a Thawfest Platter with sausage, salmon, and chicken drumsticks with a wild berry BBQ glaze, along with roasted carrots, cipollini onions, Nordic fries, and side sauces.



Thawfest Platter

Other options will include a vegan Nordic Harvest Salad with kale, arugula, and red cabbage, with radishes, ancient grains, blueberries, and apples, topped with a sprinkle of trail mix and a raspberry vinaigrette. Mead Hall also will offer a Sullen Sea Sandwich, grilled salmon topped with pickles, arugula, and tartar sauce.



Sullen Sea Sandwich

To drink, the land's signature beverage will be Yaknog - a malted chocolate drink with a hint of cinnamon and vanilla and topped with whipped cream. For dessert, it's Stormfly's Catch of the Day, a a chocolate mousse fish atop a bed of crispy rice cereal.



Stormfly's Catch of the Day

More Epic eats

The east coast installation of Super Nintendo World also will include the Toadstool Cafe that we first saw at Universal Studios Hollywood. Also on the menu here will be the bacon and cheese Mario Burger, pesto chicken Luigi Burger, and one-pound Bowser's Fireball Challenge.

The land also will include Yoshi's Snack Island, which will serve a menu similar to Hollywood's Power Up Cafe, with calzones and smoothies.

Epic Universe's hub will be Celestial Park, which will offer multiple restaurants and bars. Selections here will include Sea Bass at the Atlantic seafood restaurant, Tonkotsu Ramen at The Blue Dragon Pan-Asian Restaurant, and a vegan Harvest Moon Pizza - with grilled artichoke hearts, Divina tomatoes, and roasted peppers, topped with Castelvetrano olives and arugula - at Pizza Moon.



Harvest Moon Pizza

The The Oak & Star Tavern will offer barbecue platters, with a choice of smoked brisket, ribs, pulled pork, cheddar jalapeño sausage or roasted chicken, with sides such as braised greens and mac and cheese. At Comet Dogs, visitors will find a Bulgogi Dog, an Al Pastor Dog, and a vegan-friendly Smoky Carrot Dog. Other locations in the land will include Meteor Astropub, Frosty Moon, Star Sui Bao, and the bars Celestiki and Bar Zenith.

Universal Orlando's Universal Epic Universe opens on May 22. For more on the park's attractions, please see our Visitors Guide to Universal Epic Universe.

Thinking about a visit?

You can get discounted tickets to Universal Epic Universe and the other Universal Orlando theme park on our ticket provider's Universal Orlando tickets page.

For assistance in planning a complete Universal Orlando vacation, including discounts on bundled Epic Universe tickets and on-site hotel stays, please contact our travel agent for a free, no-obligation vacation quote.

Finally, to keep up with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (7)