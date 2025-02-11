Disneyland facing new lawsuit over disability access

Disney is facing a class-action lawsuit over the way it provides access to its theme park guests with disabilities.

The suit was filed yesterday in California Superior Court in Orange County, the home of Anaheim's Disneyland Resort. The plaintiff is Trisha Malone of San Diego. (FWIW, a Web search did not reveal a person by that name living in the City of San Diego, but did turn up a person by that name in a suburb.) The suit claims that Disney's policies and practices "systematically discriminate against individuals with physical disabilities and violate their rights to equal access, privacy, and dignity."

The suit does not rely on the Americans With Disabilities Act, but rather California's 1959 Unruh Civil Rights Act. The gist of the filing is that retaining a line-skipping option for people with autism and other developmental disabilities, Disneyland violates California law by failing to provide "full and equal access" to people with other, physical disabilities. You can read the suit here, thanks to a document upload by Florida Politics' Gabrielle Russon.

Last year, Disney changed its policy for accommodating guests with disabilities. It limited its line-skipping Disability Access Service [DAS] to be one of many options for accommodating people of various disabilities, rather than offering the DAS pass as a catch-all solution, as it had before. [See Disneyland, Walt Disney World to change disability access plans.]

The lawsuit claims that some of the options that Disney now is offering are inherently discriminatory to persons with disabilities because they can impose burdens not imposed by the DAS pass. The suit also claims that the process of asking guests for information about their health condition may violate the federal government's Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.

HIPAA does not prevent anyone from asking you about your health condition. It bars health care providers and insurers from sharing or revealing that information without the patient's consent. Disney allows and encourages guests to apply for accommodation via a video call before arriving at Disneyland or Disney World, in part to help protect guests' privacy. However, the suit alleges that if guests apply in person at the parks, an applicant's private health condition is at risk of being overheard. The lawsuit filing does not disclose the plaintiff's alleged disability.

A Disneyland Resort spokesperson responded: "Disney is committed to providing a great experience for all who visit our theme parks, and particularly our guests with disabilities who may require special accommodations. Disney offers a broad range of effective disability accommodations and has worked extensively with experts to ensure that our guests' individual needs are properly matched with the accommodation they require, and we believe the claims in this complaint are without merit."

