Kennywood changes themes for its 2025 season

Kennywood is retheming its former Thomas Town land. The Pittsburgh-area park announced this morning that the land's new name and theme will be Kennywood Junction.

The land will be open on Kennywood's opening day this spring, April 12. It will include five rethemed attractions:

Olde Kennywood Railroad: The former Journey With Thomas train ride

Kenny's Cargo Drop: The former Cranky's Drop Tower, a Zamperla Drop Tower

Parker's Cloud Cruisers: The former Harold's Helicopter Tour, a Zamperla Junion Jets

Fire Bustin’ Brigade: The former Flynn's Fire Brigade, a Zamperla Fire Brigade

Coal Haulin’ Convoy: The former Diesel Drivers, a Zamperla track ride

The attractions are no longer carrying theming from the Mattel-owned Thomas & Friends franchise. The Palace Entertainment-owned Kennywood first licensed the franchise in 2018, following its use in several Six Flags theme parks. Mattel has licensed its IP for two new Mattel Adventure Parks in the United States, with the first in Glendale, Arizona now scheduled to open later this year. Those parks will include attractions themed to the Thomas & Friends franchise.

Also starting April 12, Kennywood will be hosting a new Eggcellent Easter Celebration event on weekends through April 27. And, for the big news from the park this year, the Steel Curtain roller coaster is set to return this season, though the park has not yet confirmed an official reopening date for that.

