Kentucky Kingdom details its new family land

Kentucky Kingdom has revealed more details about its new $11 million family land.

The land takes over the space between Thunder Run and Roller Skater. It will be called Discovery Meadow and feature three new rides.

Redbird Racer: A junior suspended whip ride themed to Kentucky's state bird and the mascot of the nearby University of Louisville, the cardinal

Scout's Squirrel Race: A jump around ride themed to new park characters Scout the Squirrel foraging for an acorn

Cumberland Express: A miniature railway ride featuring furry friends in the wilderness



Artist's concept of Discovery Meadow. Image courtesy Kentucky Kingdom

"Discovery Meadow is the most exciting addition to Kentucky Kingdom in years, and we can’t wait for families to experience this incredible land," Kentucky Kingdom General Manager Sarah Worrell said "From brand-new rides to reimagined favorites, interactive play areas, and surprises at every turn, Discovery Meadow is designed to spark family joy, adventure, and connection like never before. It’s a true celebration of Kentucky’s beauty and spirit—bigger, bolder, and more immersive than anything we’ve ever done."

Discovery Meadow will open for the park's 2025 season, starting May 10. The Herschend-operated theme park is planning an additional $14 million worth of improvements in 2026, as well.

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)