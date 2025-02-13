Here is what's on the menu at Disney's Food and Wine Festival

We are just a couple of week away from the return of the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival at the Disneyland Resort.
Disneyland this morning announced the menus for this year's food festival, which starts February 28 and continues daily through April 21. Visitors can find new and returning food and drinks at seven festival marketplaces across Disney California Adventure, as well as at regular restaurants and food carts in the park, plus at participating restaurants in Downtown Disney and at the resort's hotels.
Disneyland again will be selling a Sip and Savor Pass, good for four or eight items at participating locations. Used wisely (i.e. for the expensive stuff), the Sip and Savor Pass can save you money over buying items individually. Note that the Sip and Savor pass cannot be used to buy any alcoholic beverages. Magic Key annual passholders can get a discount on the price of the Sip and Savor passes, but their regular dining discounts do not apply to festival marketplace items otherwise.
Disney has not yet released this year's prices, but we do now know what new items will be offered at this year's Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival. First up, there's a new marketplace this year, Mercado de Antojos, which will offer two new food items:
New items at returning marketplaces include...
California Craft Brews
Cluck-A-Doodle-Moo
Garlic Kissed
Golden Dreams
LA Style
Peppers Cali-Ente
You can use the Sip and Savor pass for snack-sized versions of these items at the following DCA restaurants.
Aunt Cass Café
Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta
Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream
Paradise Garden Grill
Studio Catering Co.
Finally, Disneyland is offering new churro flavors at several stands throughout California Adventure during the festival.
My early picks? Sign me up to try the Musubi Fried Rice, Western BBQ Burger Bao, and Mini LA Street Dog. If any other items sound interesting to you - and you would like me to try and report on them on opening day - let me know in the comments.
To save on tickets to Disney California Adventure during the festival, including a local resident deal starting at $64 a day, please check out the current available discounts via our partner's Disneyland tickets page.
I would worry that the musubi fried rice would be prepped long in advance and kept in a chafing dish for who knows how long prior to serving. Personally, I'd much rather just have a regular L&L Spam musubi wrapped in cellophane. There are certain dishes that don't need to be messed with, deconstructed, or reimagined.