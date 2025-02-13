Here is what's on the menu at Disney's Food and Wine Festival

We are just a couple of week away from the return of the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival at the Disneyland Resort.

Disneyland this morning announced the menus for this year's food festival, which starts February 28 and continues daily through April 21. Visitors can find new and returning food and drinks at seven festival marketplaces across Disney California Adventure, as well as at regular restaurants and food carts in the park, plus at participating restaurants in Downtown Disney and at the resort's hotels.

Disneyland again will be selling a Sip and Savor Pass, good for four or eight items at participating locations. Used wisely (i.e. for the expensive stuff), the Sip and Savor Pass can save you money over buying items individually. Note that the Sip and Savor pass cannot be used to buy any alcoholic beverages. Magic Key annual passholders can get a discount on the price of the Sip and Savor passes, but their regular dining discounts do not apply to festival marketplace items otherwise.

Disney has not yet released this year's prices, but we do now know what new items will be offered at this year's Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival. First up, there's a new marketplace this year, Mercado de Antojos, which will offer two new food items:

Birria Mac & Cheese with onion-cilantro sauce and tortilla crunch (Also available at Sonoma Terrace)

Café de Olla Tres Leches Cake: Café de olla-infused tres leches topped with piloncillo chantilly, cinnamon, and a Mickey-shaped cookie



Birria Mac & Cheese. All photos courtesy Disneyland

New items at returning marketplaces include...

California Craft Brews

Lemon Pepper Wings with garlic ranch (Also available at Smokejumpers Grill)

Sloppy Joe Slider featuring Impossible beef with cheese

Cluck-A-Doodle-Moo

Asa'DOS: Grilled skirt steak and chipotle chicken with Spanish rice and salsa verde

Garlic Kissed

Sirloin Gruyére Mac & Cheese with black garlic chimichurri and garlic butter crunch

Golden Dreams

Musubi Fried Rice: Aulani Resort-inspired steamed rice with egg, glazed spiced ham, umami mayo, and furikake

Cherry Cobbler Pot de Crème: Plant-based vanilla custard, cherry filling, and oat crumble



Mini LA Street Dog at LA Style

LA Style

Mini LA Street Dog with jalapeño mayo, pepper and onion relish, Nueske’s Applewood Smoked Bacon, and crispy onions (Also at Award Wieners)

Western BBQ Burger Bao with sweet barbecue sauce, Nueske’s Applewood Smoked Bacon, and crispy onions



Corn Chip Chili Pie

Peppers Cali-Ente

Corn Chip Chili Pie featuring Impossible Beef (Also available at Cozy Cone Motel)

You can use the Sip and Savor pass for snack-sized versions of these items at the following DCA restaurants.



Burrata Toast at Aunt Cass Café

Aunt Cass Café

Burrata Toast: Toasted sourdough, onion jam, burrata, tomatoes, arugula, and balsamic glaze

Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta

Pineapple and Coconut Cheesecake: Coconut cheesecake topped with pineapple jam, pineapple mousse, and a maraschino cherry

Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream

Strawberry Shortcake: Angel food cake, vanilla ice cream, strawberry syrup, whipped topping, and fresh strawberries

Paradise Garden Grill

Chicken Taquito Ahogado: Served in salsa verde with Spanish rice, avocado crema, sour cream, pickled onion, cotija, and cilantro

Studio Catering Co.

Salsa Verde Chicharrón Tacos: Pork belly chicharrón tossed in warm salsa verde and topped with salsa macha and pickled onions

Finally, Disneyland is offering new churro flavors at several stands throughout California Adventure during the festival.

Crème Brûlée Churro: Pastry cream, strawberry coulis, and crushed brûléed sugar, at Terran Treats

Mango Sticky Rice-inspired Churro: Classic churro rolled in sugar with sticky rice and mango pieces, at Churros near Goofy’s Sky School and Señor Buzz Churros on Pixar Pier

Peach Tea Churro: Classic churro rolled in peach sugar with diced peaches and peach tea sauce, at Churros at Hollywood Land

Strawberry-Caramel Churro with whipped topping, strawberries, and caramel, at Willie’s Churros at Buena Vista Street

My early picks? Sign me up to try the Musubi Fried Rice, Western BBQ Burger Bao, and Mini LA Street Dog. If any other items sound interesting to you - and you would like me to try and report on them on opening day - let me know in the comments.

