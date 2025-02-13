Minion Land opens at Universal Studios Singapore

Minion Land opened at Universal Studios Singapore this Friday morning. The land features the Singapore debuts of Despicable Me Minion Mayhem and Super Silly Fun Land, including the world premiere of the Buggie Boogie carousel.

"With the opening of Illumination's Minion Land at Universal Studios Singapore, the Minions have a home in each Universal theme park around the world, offering guests of all ages new and captivating ways to engage with their favorite characters," Universal Destinations & Experiences President of New Ventures Page Thompson said. "We look forward to continually expanding the Universal portfolio with new game-changing attractions."



24 Minions and 1,078 team members celebrate the opening of Minion Land, at the entrance to Universal Studios Singapore. Photo courtesy Resorts World Sentosa

The land replaces the former Madgascar land in the Resorts World Sentosa theme park and includes three neighborhoods:

Gru's Neighborhood is the home of the Despicable Me Minion Mayhem moion base ride

Super Silly Fun Land includes the Silly Swirly jets ride, the new Buggie Boogie carousel, two carnival games, and the Super Hungry Food Stand restaurant

Minion Marketplace includes three shops, the Sweet Surrender sweet shop, the Fun Store for toys and accessories, and the Pop Store for Minion-themed clothing.

"The opening of Illumination’s Minion Land at Universal Studios Singapore is a proud moment for Resorts World Sentosa, showcasing our continued evolution as a top destination with global appeal," Resorts World Sentosa Chief Executive Officer Mr. Tan Hee Teck said. Resorts World Sentosa Chief Executive Officer owns and operates Universal Studios Singapore under license from Universal Destinations & Experiences.

"Minion Land is set to become one of Singapore’s key tourism attractions and is part of a series of upcoming, enhanced visitor experiences at RWS. These include new signature dining spots, a transformed lifestyle Forum, a reimagined boutique luxury hotel, the much-anticipated launch of the Singapore Oceanarium and Research Learning Centre, and a brand-new waterfront lifestyle development, among others."

