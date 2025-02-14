What is Disney's most romantic theme park attraction?

Happy Valentine's Day! To celebrate the occasion, let's talk about where visitors might find the most romantic attractions in Disney's theme parks.

Granted, "romance" is not one of the top qualities that fans typically associate with Disneyland, Walt Disney World, or other Disney theme parks. Ask people to describe what they feel from Disney's rides and shows, and they might typically reply "joy," "thrills," "fun," or the inevitable "magic."

But romance is not a foreign concept for theme parks. Heck, the dark ride got its start with the old "tunnel of love," a track ride or boat ride through dark passageways. There wasn't much to see in these classic rides, save for a jump scare designed to encourage shy young passengers to clutch one another while no one was watching.

Walt Disney brought more elaborate story lines to the original dark rides in Disneyland 70 years ago. But the opportunistic legacy of the tunnel of love lived on in some Disney dark rides, such as the now-closed Adventure Thru Inner Space. As for modern Disney attractions, here are a few options for your consideration on this Valentine's Day.

Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway

This trackless dark ride might at Disneyland and Disney's Hollywood Studios feel a bit chaotic to be considered romantic, but it is a rare theme park attraction that actually takes place on a couple's date. Of course, since Mickey and Minnie live in Toontown, their drive to the park for a "Perfect Picnic," is destined to get crazy. But the two valiantly do their best to save each other - and us - in the chaos. Pluto lovingly follows along with that picnic basket, too, allowing us all to enjoy a starlit picnic together at the end. C'mon, that's as romantic as it gets.

Impressions de France

If you are looking for something a bit more chill, the longest-running movie at EPCOT pushes all the buttons. You've got the literally romantic musical score, with works by French composers, playing as we watch scenes from the stereotypically most romantic country on Earth - France. There's even a wedding in the middle of it all, for goodness' sake. Saint-Saëns' organ symphony playing during the Eiffel Tower finale stirs my heart every time.



Bastille Day celebration in 'Impressions de France'

Unfortunately, Walt Disney World no longer plays Impressions de France throughout the day, opting for a Beauty and the Beast sing-along film for most of the day. Speaking of Beauty and the Beast, however, our next option for you is...

Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast

This Tokyo Disneyland dark ride sits along our readers' top 10 theme park attractions in the world. Using the latest in Disney's Audio-Animatronic technology, Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast recreates classic moments from the 1991 Oscar-nominated film, including the very romantic dance in the Beast's castle ballroom. The finale with the Beast's transformation is stunning with its visual trickery.

I just wish I could see that scene again without thinking about how 2001's "Shrek" just destroyed it. How romantic is a moment, after all, if it leaves you thinking about someone else?

There is one Disney theme park attraction that is guaranteed to leave with the same flustered, breathless, tear-jerking emotion that is so often associated with an intense romantic relationship. And it's a ride that has nothing to do with dating or marriage.

It's Avatar: Flight of Passage at Disney's Animal Kingdom.



Image courtesy Walt Disney World

You know the moment. The one that catches your breath and leaves you flush with awe for the scene around you. The one that you and everyone else in your family will struggle to explain as you wait for eyes to dry after the show. It's just a little moment of something profound that you can't explain. And, to me, that's the essence of the romantic.

Happy Valentine's Day. If you have a favorite theme park romantic moment that you would like to share, please tell us in the comments.

