What will be 2025's top new coaster outside the U.S.?

What are the top new roller coasters that fans can look forward to opening in 2025... outside the United States?

From a new Six Flags in Saudi Arabia to a record-setting coaster in Canada and novel designs in Europe, 2025 promises to be a big year for roller coaster fans around the world. But the biggest theme park story outside the U.S. in 2025 promises to be the opening of Six Flags Qiddiya City. Led by the record-setting Falcon's Flight, the first Six Flags-branded park in the Middle East promises several other new coasters, as well. Those include:

Iron Rattler, a Vekoma Tilt Coaster

Adrena-Line, a Vekoma Suspended Family Coaster

Colossus, a GCI wooden coaster

Spitfire, a Intamin Launch Coaster

Saw Mill Falls, a Mack Rides Water Coaster

Of those other coasters, will one stand out and capture fans' attention?

For coaster fans in North America, Canada's Wonderland is delivering another record-setting coaster in 2025. AlpenFury will be a new Premier Rides Sky Rocket, featuring nine inversions - a record for North American roller coasters.

Over in Europe, coaster fans can look forward to several new rides this year, including the installation of the second Mack Rides Stryker Coaster. the first, Voltron Nevera at Europa-Park, won our Theme Park Insider Award for the world's best new attraction in 2024. The second installation of this new model will come with the arrival of Helios at Austria's Fantasiana.

Meanwhile, France's Parc Astérix is building a new Gerstlauer spinning coaster called Cétautomatix. This one will have a custom layout, from a park well-known for its theming and storytelling.

We would love to hear from more coaster fans from around the world. Is there another coaster opening near you this year for which you are excited? Tell us about it in the comments.

