The 'too-early' top 10 attractions at Universal Epic Universe, ranked

At the end of every football, basketball, baseball, hockey, and soccer season, some sportswriter will get the off-season going with a "too early" ranking of the teams for the next season. It's all guesswork, of course, as teams will change their rosters while some of the players that remain get injured while others work themselves into better shape.

That's why it's "too early" to say with any certainty while NFL teams, say, will be making a deep run for the Super Bowl next season. But it's fun for fans and provides an excuse to keep taking while no one is playing.

Here, on the theme park beat, park line-ups remain much less changed from season to season than pro and college teams' do. But we do have an all-new theme park about to debut here in the United States - Universal Orlando's Epic Universe. So in the spirit of speculation, here is my too-early top 10 ranking of the attractions at Epic Universe - attractions that, of course, have not opened yet and won't officially until May 22.

Untrainable: With all the innovative rides set to open at Epic Universe, it might seem weird to rank a stage show in the number-one slot. But Untrainable won a Theme Park Insider Award when it debuted at Universal Studios Beijing. As a show, it will be accessible to everyone, giving it the broadest possible appeal among all of Epic Universe's attractions. Universal is packing this show with plenty of visual thrills and exciting on-stage action, which should help the show reach its potential as a crowd favorite. Monsters Unchained - The Frankenstein Experiment: This Kuka-arm dark ride in Frankenstein Manor introduces the character of Dr. Victoria Frankenstein, who has a plan to control Dracula by unleashing an all-star line-up of Universal's classic monsters, including The Wolf Man, The Mummy, The Creature from the Black Lagoon, and the Brides of Dracula. These monsters are to Universal what Mickey Mouse is to Disney, and it's long overdue for them to get their own theme park attraction. The animatronics that Universal has teased for this ride look amazing, and if it is anything less than a contender for best new attraction of the year, many fans will be leaving disappointed. Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry: Universal's newest Harry Potter ride will be a motion base dark ride adventure through the British Ministry of Magic, in pursuit of the delightfully evil Dolores Umbridge. Again, early photos from inside the ride look amazing, faithfully recreating the Ministry from the Warner Bros. films. The only thing keeping this below Monsters Unchained is that we've seen two Harry Potter dark rides before, so the novelty is not as strong with this one. Mario Kart - Bowser's Challenge: This will be Universal's third installation of the augmented reality interactive dark ride that premiered at Universal Studios Japan before making its U.S. debut at Universal Studios Hollywood. When it's all working, this Mario Kart provides world-class wish fulfillment, bringing a race down Rainbow Road to life. The interactivity can play well, adding to the authenticity of the experience. But the interface with Universal's upcharge Power-Up Bands can be glitchy and the AR sometimes can keep fans from appreciating the practical design work in the ride itself. The queue is just an Easter egg-filled delight, too, so do not opt for the single rider bypass on your first go. Stardust Racers: This Mack Rides multi-launch dual-track racing coaster looks like a strong contender for the best new U.S. roller coaster of the year. (And maybe worldwide if Falcon's Flight fails to take off.) Mack Rides won a Theme Park Insider Award for Voltron Nevera last year, so the make is on a roll. Will Stardust Racers continue this hot streak? Curse of the Werewolf: Another Mack Rides creation, this family spinning roller coaster will be a neighbor to Monsters Unchained in the monsters-themed Dark Universe land. Spinning coasters typically do not enjoy as much appeal as racers, but the decoration and storytelling here could push it ahead of Stardust. Le Cirque Arcanus: Universal is promising aerialists, puppetry, and special effects in this live stage show in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic. Could it challenge Untrainable to become fans' favorite show in the park? It might have to in order to pass many of the attractions that stand above it on our list. Hiccup's Wing Gliders: This Intamin multi-launch roller coaster promises to be the most in-demand ride in the How to Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk land, which, essentially, serves as the kind-of kiddie land in this theme park. But this ride should deliver enough fun visuals and decent enough speed to make it rewarding for plenty of older kids and grown-ups, too. Fyre Drill: Splash Battle interactive boat rides are almost always fun, and the How to Train Your Dragon theme should help make this one even more enjoyable, assuring it a place on our top 10 list. Mine-Cart Madness: This Donkey Kong-themed family boom coaster opened late last year at Universal Studios Japan. But the much-hyped track-jumping effect looks better off-ride than on-board, making this a disappointment for some. But it's still got enough decoration and story to make it something on many fans' must-ride list.

Next-up contender: Dragon Racer's Rally. This Gerstlauer Sky Fly in How to Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk is going to divide fans, mark my words. Those who like it will love it, while others will rip it as the next generation of vomitron.

For more on all the attractions and restaurants at Universal Orlando's new theme park, please check out our Visitors Guide to Universal Epic Universe.

