Do theme parks still need franchises?

Is this franchise era coming to an end in studio entertainment? And, if so, what will that mean for theme parks?

Disney's "Captain America: Brave New World" opened to nearly $200 million in global box office last week. But reviews have been mixed, at best, leading to concern that ticket sales will drop swiftly for the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The MCU has been the most successful franchise in film history, by total box office, but it has been losing momentum since the conclusion of the Infinity Saga.

Looking at other top film franchises, and the MCU has plenty of company with recent struggles. Disney has scuttled many Star Wars movie plans since The Rise of Skywalker bombed with critics and underwhelmed at the box office. The Wizarding World abandoned its Fantastic Beasts series after less-than-expected performance. DC is rebooting, but public sentiment for the upcoming Superman film might be as much morbid curiosity for how James Gunn can save this troubled franchise as it is genuine excitement. James Bond is dead in the water at the moment. Jurassic World has a new film this summer, too, but the "Rebirth" title suggests that help is needed here, too. Fast & Furious appears to be coming to an end with its next film. It's a tough market for big-time IP right now.

So what does this have to do with theme parks? Maybe a decline in big-franchise popularity this provides an opportunity for parks to create some original stories again. Universal Epic Universe will open with lands devoted to two film franchises - Harry Potter and How to Train Your Dragon. A third land will feature Nintendo, while the park's fourth land will be themed to Universal's classic monsters. Dark Universe promises original stories featuring the characters that made Universal Studios, and that's a big reason why so many fans are excited for it.

Universal also is starting up plans for a new park in the United Kingdom. Universal has not had an official theme park presence in Europe since the Port Aventura days. But the U.K. has been a big market for the Universal Orlando Resort, so it's not like people in Britain are unfamiliar with Universal Parks attractions.

Perhaps this might provide an opportunity for Universal to do something different in Britain? Maybe instead of duping up another Minion Land, Fast & Furious coaster, and Jurassic World ride, maybe Universal could explore some stories that it has not already told in other parks? (I am hearing that Universal will not have the Harry Potter rights in the U.K.)

Yeah, I likely am dreaming here. But I would love to see parks follow up the franchise era with a new focus on locally-tailored storytelling. The U.K. has much to offer, from Arthurian legend to Robin Hood to plenty of those monsters that Universal loves so much. This would be an outstanding location for a new era of theme park theming to begin.

Obviously, parks are never going to turn away from the franchises listed above. They all continue to enjoy tens of millions of fans around the world, and parks have new and original stories within these IP yet to create and explore. But why limit designers' storytelling to IP that might have their best days behind them? Why not try to get ahead and offer what could be the next big thing?

* * *

To keep up to date with more theme park news and analysis, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (4)