Merlin appoints Eastwood as CEO

Merlin Entertainments has dropped the "Interim" from the title of its new CEO.

The owner of the Legoland theme parks announced this morning that it has appointed Fiona Eastwood as its Chief Executive Officer. Eastwood had been serving as Interim CEO for the company following the departure of former CEO Scott O'Neil. Eastwood previously had been Merlin's Chief Operating Officer.

"Fiona has a deep understanding of the business, the strategies required for sustainable growth, and the vision to spearhead our ongoing transformation," Board Chair Roland Fernandez said. "As Merlin’s former Chief Operating Officer, she recognizes the significant role each location plays in our ongoing success, and she will be instrumental in bringing our global attractions together into one united business. The Board looks forward to continuing working with Fiona."

Before joining Merlin in 2015, Eastwood worked as Managing Director of Consumer Products at BBC Studios. As Merlin's CEO, Eastwood will oversee the company's international portfolio of theme parks and attractions, including the Legoland parks, Madame Tussauds, SeaLife aquariums, and Eye brand observation wheels.

For more theme park industry news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)