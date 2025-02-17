Disney's Duffy and Friends look to set sail from Singapore

We have updates today about more Disney characters who will be included when Disney expands to Singapore later this year.

Disney Cruise Line's largest-ever ship, Disney Adventure, will start sailing from Singapore this December. Today, Disney announced more of the attractions that will feature on this new cruise ship.



Duffy and The Friend Ship on the Disney Adventure. Concept art courtesy Disney Cruise Line

Duffy might be Disney's biggest theme park star in Asia, so it's no surprise that the Disney Bear will get a literal starring role on the ship. Disney today announced a new show for the Disney Imagination Garden stage, Duffy and The Friend Ship.

"Guided by the seagull Tippy Blue, Duffy and Friends will set off on an imaginary voyage to explore the seas on a charming adventure," Disney said of the show in its press release. In addition to the stage show, Duffy and Friends will be featured on Disney Adventure in the Duffy and Friends Shop, selling toys and clothing depicting what we've called the Duffy Plush Universe. The store also will be the starting point for a self-guided, on-board adventure called Duffy and Friends Discovery Quest.

Marvel will have plenty of presence on the Disney Adventure, too, with previously Marvel-themed rides on the ship's upper deck. See our cruise fan's guide to the Disney Adventure for details on those and other attractions on the ship. Joining those will be a new Marvel Style Studio. Think of this as Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique for comic fans - with hair, makeup and clothing options inspired by MCU characters.

Speaking of Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique, that experience also will be featured in Disney Adventure, as will the new Royal Society for Friendship and Tea, which you might think of as a princess character meal meets afternoon tea.

"An enchanting afternoon of scrumptious treats, captivating stories and whimsical music will teach children the society’s values of kindness, bravery and determination," Disney said of this experience. Okay, so now we have a companion to Disney's Society of Explorers and Adventurers?

Finally, Disney Cruise Line today also revealed new art for previously announced "Captain Jack Sparrow & The Siren Queen" show on the Disney Imagination Garden stage.



Captain Jack Sparrow & The Siren Queen

Again, see our cruise fan's guide to the Disney Adventure for more information about the new ship.

