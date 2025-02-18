SeaWorld's new jellyfish exhibit gets its opening date

The new jellyfish experience at SeaWorld San Diego finally has an official opening date.

Jewels of the Sea: The Jellyfish Experience will open March 15 at the San Diego theme park. Originally announced to open last year, the exhibit will feature three galleries, including one of the largest jelly cylinders in the country, a walk-through archway filled with jellyfish, and an LED room with digital displays.

"This exhibit is unlike any other exhibit in the park and will offer an unforgettable adventure that is interactive and educational to view mesmerizing and mysterious jellyfish," SeaWorld San Diego President Tyler Carter said. "We can't wait to welcome guests on this extraordinary journey, where they will experience the captivating beauty of jellyfish up close, while learning about the vital role they play in our oceans."

