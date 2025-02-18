Walt Disney World to drop its virtual queues next week

Walt Disney World will close the virtual queues for two of its most popular rides next week.

Starting Tuesday, February 25, EPCOT's Guardians of Galaxy's Cosmic Rewind and Magic Kingdom's Tiana's Bayou Adventure will be available via free standby queues in addition to their paid Lightning Lanes.

That means no more logging into the official Disney World app at 7am to try to claim space in a virtual queue. Instead, fans can rope drop these parks to try to get a walk-on experience for the attractions. And even better - with the virtual queue and its rules out of the way - same-day re-rides will be available for these attractions, for people willing to wait in the standby queues for another go.

Guardians and Tiana's were the only two attractions at Walt Disney World still using a virtual queue system. Disney often deploys virtual queues for major new attractions, in order to prevent the build-up of large physical lines of guests that spill out into surrounding areas of the park. With a virtual queue, only a select number of guests are called at a time to wait on site to board the ride.

