Universal Orlando gets ready for a new party at Volcano Bay

Universal Orlando has opened ticket sales for its first Universal Volcano Bay Nights.

This after-hours event at the Volcano Bay water theme park will happen on select Saturday nights in April and May. Tickets are $99 per person, plus tax. Universal is limiting capacity for the event to keep wait times for the park's water rides low. They're also throwing in complimentary "island treats," such as Spicy Island Shrimp and Cheesy Cliffside Seashell Pasta, as well as a free Volcano Bay Freestyle Souvenir Cup for soft drinks.

DreamWorks Animation characters from Shrek, Trolls, and Madagascar will be out to meet fans during the event, which also will feature a DJ dance party on Waturi Beach.

Guests can arrive at the park as early as 4pm with the event tickets. The party starts officially at 7pm and continues until 10pm. Tickets are available on Universal's website.

This is Universal's first hard-ticket event at its water park, providing some competition to rival Walt Disney World's Disney H2O Glow After Hours event at Typhoon Lagoon. Disney has not announced dates for a return of that event this year, but last year's Disney H2O Glow After Hours cost $75-85 per person per night and also included shorter wait times for water slides, free snacks, character meets, and a dance party.

