Universal opens ticket sales for Las Vegas horror experience

Universal Destinations & Experiences has announced prices and an opening date for its new year-round horror experience in Las Vegas.

Tickets are on sale now for Universal Horror Unleashed, which will open August 14 at the expanded Area15 District in Las Vegas. Ticket prices vary by date and run from $69-99 for a pass that includes one entry to each of the experience's four haunted houses. An unlimited access pass to the houses ranges from $99-149 a day.

Discounts are available for Nevada residents, and the attraction is closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays, except for October, when it will close only on Tuesdays.

The four haunted houses at Universal Horror Unleashed will be:

Universal Monsters

The Exorcist: Believer

Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Scarecrow: The Reaping

In addition to the houses, the experience will include four immersive themed areas and themed bars and food locations in the 100,000-square-foot building.

Here is Universal's latest hype video for the experience.

