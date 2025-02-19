Another Michelin-starred chef is coming to Disney

Another Michelin-starred chef is joining the Disney family.

Disneyland Paris announced today that reservations are now open for the third restaurant at the recently renovated Disneyland Hotel at the resort. La Forêt Secrète par Jean Imbert ("The Secret Forest by Jean Imbert") will open March 7, serving dinners on Wednesdays through Sundays.

Jean Imbert succeeded Alain Ducasse as chef at Paris' Plaza Athénée in 2021, earning a Michelin star the next year. At Disneyland Paris, La Forêt Secrète par Jean Imbert will offer a three-course discovery menu for €140 and a five-course tasting menu for €200 (drinks not included), as well as a children's menu for €70 (ages 3-11, drinks included). Reservations may be made by calling +33 (0)1 60 30 20 50.

The opening of Chef Imbert's new restaurant extends the number of Michelin-starred chefs creating restaurants for Disney's theme park resorts. That tradition started in Walt Disney World's EPCOT with the late Paul Bocuse's Les Chefs de France. Imbert, by the way, is a graduate of the Paul Bocuse Institute in Lyon.

Other restaurants from Michelin-starred chefs at Disney include:

José Andrés' Jaleo at Walt Disney World's Disney Springs

Masaharu Morimoto's Morimoto Asia at Walt Disney World's Disney Springs

Carlos Gaytán's Paseo, Céntrico, and Tiendita at Disneyland's Downtown Disney

Joe Isidori's upcoming Arthur & Sons Steak and Bourbon, and Pearl's Roadside BBQ at Disneyland's Downtown Disney

The only Disney-operated restaurant with a Michelin star itself is Victoria & Albert's at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa at the Walt Disney World Resort. But that is not the only Michelin-starred restaurant on Disney property, as Capa at Four Seasons Resort Orlando in Golden Oak also holds that honor.

