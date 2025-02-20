Legoland Florida's Sea Life aquarium gets an opening date

Legoland Florida's new aquarium park has an opening date.

The Winter Haven resort announced today that its new Sea Life Florida will open officially on May 23. This will be the second Sea Life aquarium attraction in the state, following Sea Life Orlando at Icon Park on International Drive.

The new facility will be a separately ticketed attraction and feature a 150,000-gallon ocean habitat, a freshwater gallery, stingray bay, and an invertebrate touch pool. Altogether, Sea Life Florida will have more than 3,000 marine animals - from sharks to seahorses - and 25 interactive exhibits.

Sea Life Florida's ocean habitat will have a first-of-its-kind "theme park under the sea" theme, with "coral castles, carousel hideaways and cozy hotel-like spaces, all designed to keep the animals safe while they explore their underwater world," according to Legoland's press release.



Sea Life Florida's ocean habitat, under construction. Photo courtesy Legoland Florida

Legoland Florida will be the second Legoland theme park in the United States to add a Sea Life second gate, following Legoland California. In Winter Haven, Sea Life Florida also joins the Peppa Pig theme park and Legoland Water Park along with Legoland Florida.

To keep up with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)