DC Universe expansion in Texas to open next month

The DC Universe expansion at Six Flags Fiesta Texas will open officially on March 1, the park announced today.

The project brings three new Zamperla rides to the San Antonio theme park:

Cyborg Cyber Revolution, a Nebulaz

Shazam! Tower of Eternity, a 70-foot drop tower

Metropolis Transit Authority, a 16-passenger monorail ride

You can see the new rides in action in the opening date announcement from Park President Jeffrey Siebert.

Other changes at the park this year include the retheming of the park's Bolliger & Mabillard Inverted Coaster from Goliath to Chupacabra.

