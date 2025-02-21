Universal reveals lands for its new Texas theme park

Universal this morning revealed new details about its upcoming new theme park in Texas.

While Universal Orlando is putting the finishing touches on its new Epic Universe theme park, Universal Creative also is working on a new theme park in Frisco, Texas - just outside Dallas. Announced in 2023 as Universal Kids Resort, the 97-acre site will feature a new theme park and a 300-room hotel.

We got some new concept art for the hotel, which will stand at the park's entrance.



Concept art courtesy Universal Destinations & Experiences

Inside the park, Universal Kids Resort will feature six lands, themed to:

DreamWorks’ Shrek

DreamWorks’ Puss in Boots

DreamWorks' Trolls

Illumination’s Minions

Nickelodeon's SpongeBob SquarePants

Jurassic World

The park's hub also will offer an "immersive retail experience" with character meets, including Gabby from DreamWorks' Gabby's Dollhouse.

"At Universal Kids Resort, children will have the opportunity to play, sing, dance and discover with some of their favorite characters," Universal Kids Resort Vice President and General Manager Dan Cuffe said. "Beyond the highly-engaging attractions and shows, families will find ample areas to rest and also enjoy themed food and beverages and shop for fun character souvenirs. Each of these areas elicit wonder with a lush, colorful environment."

Universal Orlando visitors last year got their first look at Shrek's swamp in a new kids' DreakWorks Land. The Texas park also promises a Trolls music festival and a kitty adoption drive with "sideshow games, fun rides and festive food" as well as a sensory garden for cat naps in its Puss in Boots land.

Universal has introduced Minion lands at most of its theme parks, as well, most recently at Universal Studios Singapore. In Texas, the Minions land will feature Yellow and Purple minions battling in "water-soaked fun," according to Universal, suggesting a sprayground attraction.



Universal's concept art for Universal Kids Resort

As for Jurassic World, the new website for the park illustrates that with a cartoon of a baby dinosaur, so that tips what the focus of that land might be. Finally, Universal Kids Resort will be the first time we see an attraction based on SpongeBob from Universal, though we have seen the character in multiple parades and a shop at Universal Studios Florida.

"From earning a boating license to relaxing on the beach as bubbles float by, kids and their families and friends can enjoy the nautical, nonsensical delights," Universal said of this new land.

Outside of Universal, SpongeBob used to appear in the former Paramount theme parks - now part of the new Six Flags - and currently appears in a dark ride in Las Vegas.

"It's an amazing opportunity to bring these iconic stories to life for kids and families to experience, interact with and play together," Universal Creative VP & Executive Producer Sarah Gibbon said of the park. "At each point, we considered how we could design a place especially for kids where they could explore, imagine and adventure with their families and friends. They'll be able to do all this while being fully immersed in some of their favorite stories – ones full of curiosity, laughter and joy."

Universal Kids Resort opens next year.

