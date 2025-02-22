Cedar Point shares first look at new Siren's Curse trains

Cedar Point today unveiled the lead car for its new Siren's Curse roller coaster.

A Vekoma Tilt Coaster, Siren's Curse will the tallest, fastest and longest of its type when it opens at the Sandusky, Ohio park later this year. The cars on this new coaster will feature on-board audio as well as nighttime LED lighting accents that change color.



And here is a close-up of the daytime view of the coaster car, allowing a closer look at its restraint system.



The ride will have a height restriction of 48 inches and feature two inversions along its 2,996 feet of track. Siren's Curse will reach a top speed of 58 mph after the track tilts 90 degrees from its 160-foot height into a straight, face-down release.

Siren's Curse will open in "early summer," Cedar Point said today.

In other news from today's Winter Chill Out fundraising event, Cedar Point shared plans to move the Famous Dave's Restaurant from Cedar Point Marina to Cedar Point’s Castaway Bay indoor waterpark resort. The new, year-round location for this barbecue chain should be open by early May. Inside the park, the Happy Friar fresh-cut fries location is expanding with a new indoor serving line. Attendees at the event raised $120,000 for A Kid Again Northern Ohio.

