That's a wrap for Fast & Furious - Supercharged in Hollywood

The Family is dead. Long live the Family.
Universal Studios Hollywood just announced that "Fast & Furious - Supercharged" on the park's Studio Tour will close in two weeks. The 3D encounter that serves as the finale of the tour opened in 2015. Here is what we had to say about it then: Universal Studios Hollywood Shifts Up a Gear with 'Fast & Furious: Supercharged'.
The final day for Fast & Furious - Supercharged will be March 10. But Universal is building a new home for its Fast & Furious family with Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift, the Intamin drifting coaster now under construction on the hillside between the park's Upper and Lower Lots. That ride is still set for a 2026 debut.
Universal also is promising "an exciting all-new Studio Tour attraction to be announced soon" to replace Supercharged.
Today's announcement likely starts the clock on the eventual replacement of Supercharged at Universal Studios Florida, as well. Widely panned by fans, the Florida version of Supercharged suffered without the context of its build-up on the Studio Tour, which Universal eventually cut in Hollywood anyway. Universal Creative's now-former Chief Creative Officer trashed the ride during the most high-profile creative panel at the industry's largest trade conference [Universal Executive Joins Fans, Roasts Fast & Furious Ride] more than three years ago, so perhaps the only surprise is that Supercharged has lasted this long.
If you would like to pick up a ticket to see for yourself what all the fuss about Supercharged has been - or just to enjoy the cheesiness of it one last time - as always, our partner can hook you up for less than you would pay at Universal: Universal Studios Hollywood tickets.
To keep up with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.
Taking out the fun Disaster for this was a horrible move.
FAMILY!!
Great news. Now just turn the section into a highlight real of Uni movies.
Stop chintzing on the footprint and quit trying to build a single-room motion attraction. Earthquake / Disaster was great for its time, which was an earlier, simpler era of movie-based attractions. This needs to be razed and made into an expansion of Diagon Alley/HP, rebuilt on the inside into a new dark ride or completely gutted to make way for a new coaster. I’ve never been on the F & F attraction, nor have I ever had the desire to do so. @Roberts original review and on-ride video captured all that I needed to see. Let this be one of the final bookends on the “ride the screens” era at UC hopefully, and not a moment too soon. I say honor the original area and create a new Beetlejuice attraction.
I agree fattyackin, this area of the park seems so much like the dark arts professor from harry potter that they might as well turn it into that ride. perhaps a diagon alley update?
I'm a little surprised they're closing this one now given that the final installment of the franchise is coming out next year. My expectation was that they'd keep it at least until that point even with the new coaster there, but perhaps they've been cooking something that will reuse the equipment and can be installed fairly quickly. I do hope that whatever they're doing doesn't take long as the Studio Tour will feel a bit anticlimactic without something exciting at that point on the route.
You must be registered and logged in to submit a comment.
I did the Orlando one before I did the tram tour, and was shocked that they added NOTHING besides a waiting line to the Orlando one. King Kong at least had some cool stuff around the main part, though I hear that’s been gutted recently.
Anyway, hope they change Supercharged on the east coast sooner rather than later. And that that space isn’t just a Knight Bus reskin as some have theorized, since they already have way too much harry Potter IMO. Hopeful some new franchise gets its time there and isn’t just a reskin of the worst ride at universal