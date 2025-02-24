That's a wrap for Fast & Furious - Supercharged in Hollywood

The Family is dead. Long live the Family.

Universal Studios Hollywood just announced that "Fast & Furious - Supercharged" on the park's Studio Tour will close in two weeks. The 3D encounter that serves as the finale of the tour opened in 2015. Here is what we had to say about it then: Universal Studios Hollywood Shifts Up a Gear with 'Fast & Furious: Supercharged'.

The final day for Fast & Furious - Supercharged will be March 10. But Universal is building a new home for its Fast & Furious family with Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift, the Intamin drifting coaster now under construction on the hillside between the park's Upper and Lower Lots. That ride is still set for a 2026 debut.

Universal also is promising "an exciting all-new Studio Tour attraction to be announced soon" to replace Supercharged.

Today's announcement likely starts the clock on the eventual replacement of Supercharged at Universal Studios Florida, as well. Widely panned by fans, the Florida version of Supercharged suffered without the context of its build-up on the Studio Tour, which Universal eventually cut in Hollywood anyway. Universal Creative's now-former Chief Creative Officer trashed the ride during the most high-profile creative panel at the industry's largest trade conference [Universal Executive Joins Fans, Roasts Fast & Furious Ride] more than three years ago, so perhaps the only surprise is that Supercharged has lasted this long.

