Hong Kong Disneyland reports record attendance, profit

Hong Kong Disneyland is reporting record attendance and financial results as it teases new attractions coming this year and beyond.

The park reported today that it drew an all-time high of 7.7 million visitors last year. Those visitors also are spending more than ever, with per capita guest spending up 28% for the year, as well.

That drove revenue up 54%, to a record HK$8.8 billion [US$1.1 billion] for the 12 month period ending September 28, 2024. The increase helped Hong Kong Disneyland report its highest-ever net profit, HK$838 million [US$107.8 million].

"Achieving this level of success when market conditions were challenging is a true testament to the dedication of our cast and the connection our guests have to Disney," Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Managing Director Michael Moriarty said.

"Following the successful launch of World of Frozen in 2023, and our current expansion plans with more Marvel-themed experiences and more new guest offerings in development, HKDL has a solid pipeline for future growth."

Hong Kong Disneyland will kick off its 20th anniversary "The Most Magical Party of All" in June. That event will bring the park's largest-ever parade, Friendtastic!, and Moriarty has shared new concept art for its Encanto float.



Image courtesy Hong Kong Disneyland

He also shared a first look at the outfits Mickey and Minnie Mouse will be wearing in the parade. You can see video of the float that they will be riding on Moriarty's Instagram page.



Photo courtesy Hong Kong Disneyland

In addition to the party celebrations, Moriarty announced that Hong Kong Disneyland will be bringing an "all-new, exclusive Pixar entertainment experience" to the expansion pad between Toy Story Land and World of Frozen. There's no date or other information about that project yet, other than that it will be "a first and unique to Hong Kong."

For more information about the park, including a link to discount tickets, reader rankings of attractions, and our advice for visiting, please see our Visitors Guide to Hong Kong Disneyland.

