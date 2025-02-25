Dragons to fly in the sky over Universal Epic Universe

Universal Orlando's new Universal Epic Universe theme park promises to be a visual delight. The multi-billion-dollar park will include some of the most detailed attractions created by Universal. And the decorations in the park even will extend up into the sky.

Universal Orlando is teasing flying dragons to appear in the sky above Epic Universe's How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk land.

"The dragons that rule the skies are a sight to behold... and you can watch in awe as they soar above while you make your way around the theme park to each of the thrilling attractions in Isle of Berk," Universal announced in a blog post today.



Concept art courtesy Universal Orlando Resort

"In Berk, you’re constantly surrounded by the endless number of dragons that take flight in the skies. A Monstrous Nightmare or a Gronckle might be soaring above, so be on the lookout," Universal said.

The obvious question is how can Universal send flying dragons above its new theme park? The likely answer is decorated drones, but we may have to wait until the park opens on May 22 to know for sure if Universal will be using drones, or balloons, or (look away, Disney's Animal Kingdom fans) kites to portray its dragons.

