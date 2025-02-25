Wicked's Elphaba and Glinda booked for Universal Fan Fest Nights

The lead characters from "Wicked" are on their way to Universal Studios Hollywood.

Universal confirmed today that Elphaba and Glinda will appear to meet fans at its upcoming Universal Fan Fest Nights event. Tickets are on sale now, starting at $71, for the after-hours event that opens April 25.

Universal Fan Fest Nights will be the first time that Elphaba and Glinda appear at Universal Studios Hollywood. The pair have been making character meet appearances at Universal Studios Florida in Orlando. (And, just to be clear for new readers, we are talking about the characters making appearances in the parks, not the actresses who portrayed them in the movie.)

In addition to the 'Wicked' witches, Universal Fan Fest Nights will include walk-through experiences themed to Star Trek and Dungeons & Dragons, as well as an immersive Back to the Future: Destination Hill Valley experience on the Courthouse Square set where the original movie was filmed. Special characters and entertainment also will be available in Super Nintendo World and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, where fans can see the west coast premiere of the Hogwarts Always show.

Universal Fan Fest Nights will run in the evenings after park close on April 25-27 and May 2-4, 9-11 and 15-18.

