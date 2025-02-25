Why Universal's Fast and Furious ride failed

Now that we know Universal Studios Hollywood will be closing its Fast & Furious - Supercharged in less than two weeks, let's dive into what went wrong on this attraction.

Fast & Furious - Supercharged opened in June 2015 as the "grand finale" of the park's famed Studio Tour. But that was not the first Fast & Furious-themed encounter on the tour. From 2006 to 2013, the tram tour featured a stop to watch two cars inspired by "The Fast & The Furious: Tokyo Drift," mounted on robot arms, as a supposed demonstration of special effects. The "effects" convinced exactly no one, as the vehicles did not move like they were driving, much less drifting, and instead came off as just a couple of expensive decorations atop robot arms. Which, to be fair, they were.

Studio lore is that F&F producers howled at the association with their brand, and Universal closed the "Extreme Close-Up" encounter officially after just over seven years, during which the cars often were "temporarily unavailable" behind closed show doors anyway.

Given that as a baseline, just about anything would look better than the dancing cars.

At first, Supercharged gave Universal's Fast & Furious franchise the love it deserved. Remember, F&F has brought in nearly $7.5 billion box office worldwide, making it one of the world's most popular entertainment franchises. Its diverse cast also allowed Universal to connect with audiences who at the time had not often seen themselves represented on screen, and Universal wanted those audiences to see themselves represented in the parks, too.

So the dancing cars were out, and a new experience that featured the stars of the Fast & Furious movies got the green light - and not just that, the leading role on Universal's original and most popular theme park attraction.

Many fans have forgotten, but Fast & Furious - Supercharged opened to strong positive reviews from fans and media. That enthusiasm helped convince Universal Parks leaders to bring the attraction to Orlando, where it opened as the replacement for Disaster! in Universal Studios Florida in 2018.

So what went wrong? Allow me to suggest three missteps.

1. Universal cut the context

As originally presented, Fast & Furious - Supercharged was much more than the show in the building at the end of the Studio Tour. Universal introduced the attraction through an Act 1 build-up earlier in the tour. Federal agents interrupted the tour host via a "video call" on the tram's screens to warn visitors about a wanted suspect in the area. The calls continued, eventually revealing the person of interest to be Dominic Toretto, whose Dodge Charger has been spotted on the backlot. Eventually, federal agents ordered the tour to stop, revealing that a high-value witness was on our tram and directing us to "safety" in a nearby warehouse while agents prepared to move in to arrest the Fast & Furious gang.

The set-up worked to help transition the tour from a demonstration of movie-making sets and techniques into an actual movie experience. You started the tour by watching where movies were made, and, by the end, you found yourself starring in one. It was a brilliant framing strategy - one that helped sell the authenticity of the totally fake encounter while helping fans to feel like they now were part of the "family" of the Fast & Furious franchise.

But then, Universal started cutting that first act.

The Universal Studios Hollywood Studio Tour is perhaps the most dynamic major theme park attraction in the world. Due to filming schedules throughout the property, the route, timing, and locations featured on the tour can change daily. Fitting the video calls from the federal agents into that mix added more variables to what already is a bit of scheduling juggle. I don't know why Universal eventually decided to just quit trying to fit them into the show, but it wasn't long after Supercharged's debut that many fans started reporting missing the set-up on their tours.

And without that set-up, the story lost its rationale for sending us into the warehouse, making the encounter there jarring and less convincing.

2. Sets, not screens

Without a story, there's just the show. And this show is not what people come to Universal's Studio Tour to experience. Once inside the warehouse, trams drove past an opening set with show cars from the series into two rooms with screens on the right side of the tram. Using a Pepper's Ghost-style effect, the screens displayed a party that became a federal raid. From there, the crew instructs our tram driver to drive us to safety, but - in the final room - Owen Shaw and his crew attack the tram, leading to a simulated freeway chase.

Beyond that first scene in the warehouse, it's all screens, using the same 360/3D tech first deployed for the Universal's new King Kong attraction back in 2010. But people do not come to Universal to ride the Studio Tour to watch entertainment on screens. That is what we do at home and at the movie theater. On the Studio Tour, we come to see the real places where that filmed entertainment is made. We want to see movie sets, not movie screens.

Again, at first, the Act 1 set-up created context that transitioned us from that mindset into one where we were accepting of watching a movie unfold around us. Without that context, however, the weakness of a screen-based attraction on the Studio Tour was exposed - one that could not rely on unseen, jaw-dropping technology the way that Kong could when it debuted years before, because many of us already had seen it then.

3. The move to Orlando

Just months after Supercharged's debut, Universal announced that it would bring the attraction to Orlando. But it took three years before that happened. During that time, the backlash against Supercharged in Hollywood had started.

Without a Studio Tour, Universal Studios Florida slotted Supercharged into the old Disaster! building, which had been constructed as an Orlando home for the Earthquake encounter on Hollywood's Studio Tour. So it already had a faux tram vehicle in place to house the experience. But what to do about the set-up? Why are we getting on this ride?

Universal Orlando's explanation - that we were boarding a party bus - invited ridicule, and fans swiftly obliged. What's worse - no set-up or a bad set-up? Fans and themed entertainment designers will be able to use Supercharged as an example to debate that question for years to come. Regardless, Fast & Furious - Supercharged opened to reviews that ranged from polite to hostile, with the ride generating increasingly poor customer reviews as the years passed.

We no longer live in a world where Southern California and Central Florida can be considered separate media markets. The Internet links fans worldwide, and as soon as fans at Universal Orlando started smack-talking Supercharged online, many of the fans in Southern California who had not yet noticed Supercharged's Act 1 cuts and the reliance on screens began to see the flaws in the experience.

And in just three years, Universal leadership was distancing itself from the ride, questioning the decision to bring it to Orlando in the first place.

What's next

Universal Studios Hollywood has said that it will replace Supercharged with "an exciting all-new Studio Tour attraction to be announced soon." Let's hope that Universal learns its lessons from the failure of Supercharged and resists the temptation to replace the encounter with another IP that is just filmed to show on the same screens.

Universal is revamping its Studio Tour as it continues the transformation of the Universal City property. The Studio Tour entrance is tipped to move to the Lower Lot, as Universal looks for a replacement for its Simpsons-themed Springfield land next to current Studio Tour entrance. (That licensing contact expires in a couple of years, and since the IP is now controlled by Disney, no one expects it to be renewed.) So Universal might choose to demolish the current Supercharged show building and offer something completely different in its place.

But if Universal has plans to retain that building, tomorrow I will dive in with one suggestion for what might go in there.

