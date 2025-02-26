Attendance, revenue slip at United Parks in 2024

Attendance and revenue declined at United Parks properties in 2024, the company reported today.

The owner of the SeaWorld and Busch Gardens theme parks reported total attendance of 21.5 million guests at its parks last year. That is down 0.3% from 2023's attendance. In addition, revenue was down 0.1%, to $1.7 billion, net income declined 2.9%, and Adjusted EBITDA fell 1.9% for the year, to $700 million.

The lone bright spot? Revenue per capita (that's the average amount of money spent by each guest) increased 0.2% to a record $80.07. Average admission revenue was down 1.2% last year, but in-park spending rose 2.0%, no doubt boosted by the company's mandatory surcharges, which now cost an extra 9% on each purchase at SeaWorld in Orlando.

United Parks last year also bought back 9.4 million shares of its common stock (that's about 15% of total shares) at a total cost of $482.9 million.

"We've had a pretty bad run of unusually poor weather over the last couple of years," CEO Marc Swanson said. "Fourth quarter and fiscal year results were impacted by meaningfully worse weather, including Hurricanes Debby in August, Helene in September and Milton in October. We estimate that the combined impact of the meaningfully worse weather was approximately 167,000 guests in the fourth quarter and 432,000 guests for the fiscal year. Adjusting for these impacts, we estimate that fourth quarter attendance would have increased approximately 2% compared to the prior year quarter and full year 2024 attendance would have increased approximately 2% compared to 2023."

Looking ahead, Swanson said, "we are pleased with our overall 2025 booking trends and are particularly happy to see our 2025 international sales growth up mid-single digits and our 2025 group bookings growth up double digits. Assuming no worse weather than we experienced in 2024, we expect meaningful growth and new records in revenue and Adjusted EBITDA in 2025."

For links to what's coming next, along with our reader rankings and advice on visiting top SeaWorld and Busch Gardens parks, please visit our Theme Park visitors guides.

To keep up with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (2)